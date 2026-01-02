Boost for Shiv Sena as scrutiny knocks out BJP candidate in key Vashi ward

Navi Mumbai: The scrutiny of nomination papers for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) election has delivered a tactical blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and paved the way for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s “record majority” in a key ward in the crucial Vashi division, Shiv Sena leaders told Hindustan Times. Poll campaign materials (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

According to data from the poll panel, a total of 956 nominations were received for the NMMC poll, of which 839 were approved while 117 were rejected at the end of the scrutiny process on December 31.

The most consequential rejection came from ward number 17 in Vashi division, where the candidature of BJP nominee Nilesh Bhojane was struck down, leaving only three BJP candidates in the fray for the four-member panel that will govern the ward.

The NMMC follows a panel system, with a panel comprising four members governing each of the 27 wards and a three-member panel governing one remaining ward.

The rejection of Bhojane’s candidature has dramatically altered the electoral arithmetic in ward 17, where the Shiv Sena led by city chief Kishor Patkar is claiming a near-unassailable lead. The party has several strong candidates running for the four-member panel, including Patkar, former deputy mayor Avinash Lad’s wife and former corporator Pranali Lad, his daughter Sonvi Lad, and former corporator Divya Gaikwad.

“With rejection of the BJP candidate’s nomination, the electoral picture in ward 17 has become clear. Our panel is united and prepared, and voters in Vashi are responding positively to our work,” Patkar said.

The development is also being read as a direct blow to the camp of senior BJP leader and state minister Ganesh Naik, who has been locked in a long-running turf battle with Patkar.

“The rejection has reinforced Patkar’s grip and weakened the Naik camp’s influence in a pocket it has traditionally sought to dominate, signalling organisational preparedness on one side and costly lapses on the other,” said a Shiv Sena leader, requesting anonymity.

BJP leaders declined to comment on the rejection but said they were confident of winning the ward through other candidates in the fray.

Elsewhere, in the Nerul and Ghansoli divisions, the scrutiny process saw the rejection of 28 and 39 nominations, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena camp in Vashi received a boost on Wednesday as several leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) crossed over to the party under Patkar’s leadership, in the presence of party deputy leader Vijay Nahata.