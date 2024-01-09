Boost the secret of your energy

A 28-year-old client in therapy tells me, “Something is amiss. I feel neither enthusiastic nor energetic about life. I know I am not depressed or anxious but I feel like I am just going through my day in a mechanical way. I am productive at work, managed to get my promotion, and also seem to have a better understanding of how to run the house so it’s not as if I am not engaged with life.” (StockPic)

As the client and I explored this, I asked the client, “Do you feel it’s your sense of vitality that has been impacted in the last few months?” She agreed but added that she did not have the vocabulary for it; all she could say was that she felt lost and recognized that something was not right. What the client is talking about is a sentiment that various people in therapy sessions, training and workshops have brought up after the pandemic. It’s the absence of a certain quality that makes us feel alive. Our sense of vitality is what allows us to engage, participate in life with enthusiasm and curiosity. Psychologists Christopher Peterson and Martin Seligman in their book, Character Strengths, and Virtues: A handbook and classification, say, “A vital person is someone whose aliveness and spirit are expressed not only in personal productivity and activity--such individuals often infectiously energize those with whom they come into contact.” This vitality is reflected in the context of zest, vibrancy and a certain physical, emotional energy that can be felt even by others who surround the individual embodying these qualities.

Vitality is a character strength that can have an influence on how we feel, think, interact with others professionally and personally, and also how we experience life. My experience as a therapist tells me that the presence of vitality or a client beginning to experience vitality again is a sign of progress and a reminder that it’s a life affirming force and energy.

The last 5 years of the pandemic and since have impacted people’s sense of vitality as it created situations of isolation and loss of community. This got further accentuated by work-from-home and the fact that we began to depend more and more on gadgets and technology even when it came to our downtime. Now, with a slew of delivery applications available in India, our possibilities of micro interactions which are capable of providing opportunities for vitality, are also sadly minimized.

There are specific collective experiences such as watching a play, going to a concert/sports event or participating in certain festivities which can evoke a feeling of vitality in all of us. While they serve a purpose, we need to mindfully work towards building this feeling of vitality in our day-to-day life. The good thing is it’s possible to do so. Research has shown that exercise brings about an increased sense of vitality which is experienced at both physical and emotional levels. Very often marathoners mention how running fuels them with energy and in turn vitality that keeps them going. As an extrovert, working out with a group helps me get in touch with this sense of vitality. Having said that, it may be a good idea to recognize which form of exercise works for you and energizes you. Along with this, at a very basic level, eating healthy, nutritious food and getting eight hours of sleep are imperative when it comes to vitality.

Irrespective of whether you identify as an extrovert, introvert or an ambivert be mindful to note which experiences fuel your energy. For some people, large group social interactions work while others are inspired by spending alone time in nature.

It is also is a good idea to recognize the impact that your friends and family are having on your vitality. Begin with identifying a friend or a colleague in whose presence you feel more energized, it may be a good idea to spend time with them. Learning a new skillset, having a sense of purpose, and meaning also impact our sense of vitality.

As novelist Fitz Scott Fitzgerald says “Vitality shows not only in the ability to persist, but in the ability to start over.” If you feel that vitality is missing from your life then the beginning of the year is a good time to start working on it.