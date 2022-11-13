Bribery case: ACB arrests Alibag tehsildar, finds over 1 crore, gold at her residences

Mumbai: A day after she was booked in a bribery case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Alibag tehsildar Meenal Krishna Dalvi.

The agency in a late Friday night search seized ₹1 crore in cash and property documents from Dalvi’s home at Vikhroli and 600 grams of gold, ₹78,000 in cash, and property papers from her Alibag residence.

A court has sent the tehsildar to two-day ACB custody.

A case was registered against Dalvi, 49, on Friday after one Rakesh Ramakanth Chavan was arrested for accepting ₹2 lakh in bribe from a man allegedly on her behalf. She, however, complained of high blood pressure and got herself admitted to a hospital.

According to the police, Chavan, 49, received the money from the complainant who had been trying to get a 7/12 extract mutated in favour of his father-in-law and was also trying for a favourable order on the objections filed by the brother of his father-in-law over the plot.

The piece of land situated at Kongaon near Mandwa was gifted to the father-in-law by his mother. The brother of the father-in-law had challenged the gift deed.

“As per the preliminary enquiry, Chavan, an agent at the tehsildar office, had demanded ₹3 lakh in bribe from the complainant at his shop on September 29. The amount was later brought down to ₹2 lakh. It was also found that Dalvi had asked the complainant to give the money to Chavan to get his work done. We laid a trap and nabbed Chavan while accepting the bribe money at an electronic shop near Nagar Palika building,” an ACB official said.