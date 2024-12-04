Menu Explore
Budding scientists to present educational game board designs at EXPISCOR '24

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 04, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Students from 35 ICSE schools will showcase educational game designs at EXPISCOR 2024 in Mumbai on Dec 5, promoting science engagement and creativity.

MUMBAI: Students of classes 6-9 from 35 ICSE schools will present educational game board designs at the Lady Vissanji Academy School in Andheri East on December 5.

The event - EXPISCOR 2024 - is a joint initiative of L.R and S.M Vissanji Academy, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE).

Started in 2012, the free inter-school exhibition cum competition aims to inspire budding scientists and is conducted in two phases. In the first phase, teachers are trained by resource people from TIFR and HBCSE, followed by a theme-based competition, where the teachers train students and present their best projects in the inter-school competition.

This year’s theme is ‘Playful Pedagogy: Exploring and Designing Educational Games on School Curriculum’. “Educational games serve as a great introductory tool to engage with a topic,” said Alice Baretto, principal, Vissanji Academy.

Every participant gets a certificate and a chance to interact with scientists from TIFR and HBCSE.

