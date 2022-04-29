Builder Sanjay Chhabria remanded to CBI custody up to May 6
Mumbai: A special court in the city on Friday remanded builder Sanjay Chhabria of the Radius Group to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till May 6. The CBI has arrested him on Thursday in connection with the multi-crore Yes Bank scam.
The agency on Friday produced Chhabria before a special CBI court and sought his custody for 14 days, claiming that Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) had diverted majority of the amounts received as loan advance by the Yes Bank to the firms controlled by Chhabria.
The agency also pointed out that Chhabria had several bank accounts, out of which 182 are still active.
According to the agency, between April and June 2018, the Yes Bank invested ₹3,983 crore in short term non-convertible debentures / Masala Bonds of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL).
The bank had subsequently sanctioned a term loan of ₹750 crore to a DHFL group and in return, the then Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor had received a kick-back of ₹600 crore from the DHFL in terms of a loan to his family firm, Doit Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited.
During the course of the investigation, the CBI officials found the role of Chhabria while tracing the end use of the amount of ₹3,983 crore. CBI officials said they found that soon after DHFL received ₹2,700 crore from Yes Bank in the first week of June 2018, DHFL sanctioned loans of ₹1,100 crore and ₹900 crore to Radius Estate Projects Pvt. Ltd. (REPPL) and Sumer Radius Realty Pvt. Ltd. – both controlled by Chhabria.
CBI further claimed that Kapil Wadhawan of DHFL also disbursed loans amounting to ₹416 crore to M/s Radius Estates and Developers Pvt. Ltd. (REDPL) and REPPL without any appraisal or risk assessment of the said Radius Group concerns.
“Pursuant to the sanction of the loan of ₹750.00 crore by Yes Bank Ltd. to M/s Belief Realtors Pvt. Ltd. (BRPL) an amount of ₹632.00 crore was diverted by BRPL to the accounts of DHFL and a major part of the said amount was thereafter transferred by DHFL to M/s Flag Industries India Pvt. Ltd. and other companies owned by Sanjay Rajkumar Chhabria on September 28, 2018,” said the CBI plea seeking Chhabria’s custody remand.
Chhabria’s lawyer Vibhav Krishna opposed the plea saying he had always cooperated with the agency and that CBI had already recorded his statement as a witness in the case and now they have made him an accused.
VHP, Bajrang Dal activists recite Hanuman Chalisa in support of temple at Agra’s Raja Ki Mandi railway station
Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists recited the Hanuman Chalisa at the office of the divisional railway manager for the Agra division of North Central Railway here on Friday. They were opposing any move to shift the Chamunda Devi temple from the platform of the Raja Ki Mandi railway station in Agra city. The 10-day notice period for shifting the temple from the railway station platform in Agra is set to expire on Saturday.
Covid preparedness: State charts 11 action points
Mumbai Increasing Covid tests, sending samples for genome sequencing when a cluster of three to seven cases is found, getting people to wear masks in closed spaces such as cinema halls, offices and auditoriums, promoting vaccination- are among the 11 action points drafted by the state government for all districts. “The third wave is definitely over, but we cannot be caught off guard if a new surge happens,” he said.
Man arrested for killing self-proclaimed Godman in Kalwa
The Kalwa police arrested a man for allegedly murdering one of his family friends who tried to convince him to practice a black magic ritual. The incident occurred on Wednesday. Kalwa police received a call about a man being beaten up in Jai Bhim Nagar, Vadar Galli, Kalwa. The police immediately reached the spot where they found a man, Thavru Chavhan, 60, lying unconscious in a pool of blood.
Farmers block roads over power pangs in south Malwa
Protesting against inadequate power supply in rural areas, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) blocked highways at various places in Bathinda and adjoining districts of south Malwa, leaving commuters stranded for about two hours under the scorching sun. A number of union activists gathered at Bhai Ghaniya Chowk, a key intersection of the national highway connecting Bathinda with Chandigarh, Ferozepur and Amritsar. Similar road blockades were seen at Rampura Phul, Mansa, Ferozepur and other places.
Bombay HC clears pedestrian walkway from Thane station to Vitawa
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday paved the way for the construction of a pedestrian walkway from Thane railway station to Vitawa, Kalwa by allowing the project proponent, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, to cut 13 mangroves required to be removed for construction of the piers of the pedestrian bridge over Thane creek.
