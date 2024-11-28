Maharashtra’s bureaucracy braces for change as Devendra Fadnavis likely to be CM

The state bureaucracy could experience a slight shake-up if Devendra Fadnavis becomes chief minister. Here’s what could happen: Maharashtra government formation live updates: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis is widely believed to be the frontrunner as the next CM of India's richest state. (File)

State chief secretary Sujata Saunik, whose job was under threat during Shinde’s tenure, is expected to continue in her post. Fadnavis had backed her when there was a proposal to replace her with additional chief secretary (home) I S Chahal.

Shrikar Pardeshi, an IAS officer and secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), is likely to be retained. However, Fadnavis may choose another IAS officer of additional chief secretary rank to head the CMO secretariat.

Fadnavis has his own team to tap industries, public relations and research. This team was handpicked when he was CM from 2014 to 2019. They moved with him when he was leader of the opposition and later when he became deputy CM.

Among other top officers, municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani is likely to be retained. He was appointed in March this year. However, there could be a change of guard in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). When the Mahayuti government took over, Fadnavis wanted to appoint Ashwini Bhide as MMRDA chief but Shinde appointed Dr Sanjay Mukherjee. Now, Bhide could be moved to MMRDA.

Fadnavis could call National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief Sadanand Date back to the state and appoint him as Director-General of Police, succeeding Rashmi Shukla. Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar will retire on April 30, 2025, and special police commissioner Deven Bharati could succeed him.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is headed by retired technocrat Anil Gaikwad, who was hired on contract. The department of personnel and training has already issued a circular, stating that the post must be occupied by an IAS officer. Fadnavis may appoint an IAS officer to helm MSRDC.

Retired IAS officer Praveen Pardeshi is CEO of MITRA – the state planning body. He was in the race for chief secretary but when Uddhav Thackeray was CM, he chose S J Kunte. Hence Pardeshi opted for VRS and joined the National Capacity Building Commission. He is now CEO of MITRA and also honorary president of the Bombay Natural History Society. Pardeshi could be appointed as an advisor in the CMO.