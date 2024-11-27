Maharashtra CM suspense to end today? BJP, firm on Devendra Fadnavis's name, says no to Bihar formula

Amid intense negotiations within the Mahayuti alliance on who would take the top post in Maharashtra – Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde – the Bharatiya Janata Party indicated that there is no question of replicating the Bihar formula for the chief ministership in the state. Eknath Shinde in a conversation with CM Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)

On Tuesday, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde resigned in a constitutional obligation, but the suspense over the CM's post continued.

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla told HT, “Firstly, the announcement to make Nitish Kumar CM was done before the election. In Maharashtra, there was no such commitment made to the Shiv Sena. Secondly, we formed an alliance with Janata Dal (United) in Bihar so that the BJP could make inroads into the state, which did not happen. Hence there is no question of replicating the same in Maharashtra.”

Prem Shukla told The Indian Express that the model applicable to Bihar does not hold true for Maharashtra. “In Maharashtra, there is no reason for such a commitment as we have a stronger organisational base and leadership. Above all, the party never gave any commitment of continuing with Eknath Shinde as CM after the elections. On the contrary, the top leadership maintained throughout the elections that a decision on the CM would be based on the electoral outcome.”

Former union minister and BJP’s election coordinator Raosaheb Danve rebutted claims of some Sena leaders that Shinde was promised the top post before the election. “The process of choosing the CM has started. Two parties have already appointed their legislative leaders, and the BJP will pick one soon,” he said.

Some BJP leaders said Shiv Sena leaders’ push for Shinde to claim the post has not gone down well with the central leadership. This was conveyed to the party, following which a show of strength planned by Sena leaders at Varsha on Tuesday morning was cancelled. “The BJP has conveyed to Shinde that the CM’s post will be retained by the party,” said a senior Sena leader.

Eknath Shinde resigns

Eknath Shinde, accompanied by Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the two deputy chief ministers in the previous government, met with Governor CP Radhakrishnan, who asked the Shiv Sena leader to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new chief minister is sworn in.

The urgency of the situation arose because the outgoing assembly's term ended on Tuesday (November 26) . The Mahayuti coalition performed impressively in the recent elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP alone secured 132 seats, making Fadnavis the favourite for the CM’s post, followed by Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena with 57 seats and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party NCP) with 41.

Maharashtra CM's name to be announced today

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat indicated that clarity regarding the chief minister's position would emerge by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, following discussions among Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

"The three leaders will meet in the evening and take an appropriate decision, which will be communicated to the media later," news agency PTI quoted Shirsat as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shirsat said, since the assembly elections were contested under Shinde's leadership, there is a general feeling among the people that he should continue as the chief minister but was quick to add that he was not aware of the stand of top BJP leaders regarding the chief minister's post.

Ramdas Athawale back Devendra Fadnavis

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said in New Delhi the BJP has decided to appoint Fadnavis as chief minister for a third term, although this has not been formally confirmed by the party. A BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, emphasised that the party would not rush to announce its candidate until the distribution of ministerial portfolios is finalised.