Maharashtra CM news live: Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde? Deadlock over top post continues
Maharashtra CM news live: After Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde resigned from the post of chief minister on Tuesday, suspense still remains over who will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party won a decisive victory in the Maharashtra elections. They secured 235 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly, with the BJP winning 131, and the Shiv Sena and NCP bagging 57 and 41 seats, respectively....Read More
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Eknath Shinde are considered top contenders for the chief minister's position, though no official decision has been made yet. Alliance leaders have suggested that they will meet to discuss the options for the chief minister together.
Several Shiv Sena leaders have expressed support for Eknath Shinde to continue as chief minister. However, it is expected that the final decision will be made by Shinde, Fadnavis, and NCP leader Ajit Pawar after consulting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde confirmed that the process for government formation is underway, and further decisions will be made in consultation with the BJP's central leadership.
The vote count concluded on November 23 after elections for all 288 Maharashtra assembly seats took place on November 20. The state recorded a voter turnout of 66.05%.
Maharashtra CM News Live: ‘Whatever they decide will be implemented’ says Shiv Sena leader Shamburaj Desai
Maharashtra CM News Live: Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai said on Tuesday that whatever decision Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde came to, the Mahayuti MLAs would respect it.
“Every party feels that a leader of their own party should get the CM post. If you ask me, as a Shiv Sainik, I would say that our main leader, Eknath Shinde,should get the CM post. The same goes for BJP leaders who want Devendra Fadnavis to get the post...But all three leaders will sit together and discuss. A solution would come out after discussions,” he told ANI.
Maharashtra CM News Live: ‘People of Maharashtra want Devendra Fadnavis as CM’ says Union minister Athawale
Maharashtra CM News Live: Union minister Ramdas Athawale showed his support for Devendra Fadnavis, stating that the people of Maharashtra wanted him as their next chief minister.
He also suggested that Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde could be deputy chief minister or a union minister.
Adressing the deadlock he said, “When Eknath Shinde came to know that the BJP high command has finalised Devendra Fadnavis as the CM (of Maharashtra), he is a bit unhappy, which I can understand. But, BJP has got 132 seats and hence I think there have to make a way. Devendra Fadnavis should be made the CM."