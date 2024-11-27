Maharashtra CM news live: Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde? Deadlock over top post continues

Maharashtra CM News Live: The Mahayuti alliance is yet to announce who will be the state's next chief minister, between Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM news live: After Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde resigned from the post of chief minister on Tuesday, suspense still remains over who will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party won a decisive victory in the Maharashtra elections. They secured 235 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly, with the BJP winning 131, and the Shiv Sena and NCP bagging 57 and 41 seats, respectively....Read More

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Eknath Shinde are considered top contenders for the chief minister's position, though no official decision has been made yet. Alliance leaders have suggested that they will meet to discuss the options for the chief minister together.

Several Shiv Sena leaders have expressed support for Eknath Shinde to continue as chief minister. However, it is expected that the final decision will be made by Shinde, Fadnavis, and NCP leader Ajit Pawar after consulting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde confirmed that the process for government formation is underway, and further decisions will be made in consultation with the BJP's central leadership.

The vote count concluded on November 23 after elections for all 288 Maharashtra assembly seats took place on November 20. The state recorded a voter turnout of 66.05%.