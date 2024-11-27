Maharashtra CM suspense: BJP ‘thanks’ Eknath Shinde, Congress claims leader 'being pressured'

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party's central leadership of pressuring Eknath Shinde to give up his claim on the post of the state's chief minister. He was reacting to the Shiv Sena leader's announcement that he would back any leader chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the next chief minister of the state. Eknath Shinde during the press conference in Maharashtra. (ANI)

Nana Patole said the delay in announcing the name of the next chief minister of Maharashtra has evoked suspicion. "The BJP's central leadership pressured Shinde to give up his claim on the CM post... It is condemnable to keep Maharashtra waiting (in terms of government formation)," the Congress leader added.

Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis were reportedly vying for the top political post in Maharashtra. While Fadnavis's claim rested on the BJP's stellar performance in the recent Maharashtra assembly election, Shinde's party cited the NDA arrangement in Bihar where Nitish Kumar became the chief minister despite being the minor coalition partner.

Nana Patole said the BJP has a custom of bringing new faces as chief ministers , hinting that even Fadnavis may be overlooked for the post.

"It remains to be seen if the next chief minister will be the one whose name is doing rounds or someone else," he said, referring to Fadnavis.

"It has been BJP's custom to suddenly bring a new face," he added.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, meanwhile, thanked ally Eknath Shinde for the announcement.

"I want to thank Shinde. He today made clear his stand on the chief minister's post. He has taken an important stand. I am proud of him," the BJP leader told PTI.

He praised Shinde for his commitment to Maharashtra's progress, highlighting his role in the completion of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway. "He took a lot of effort for the betterment of Maharashtra. He did a good job as chief minister," Bawankule added.

Fadnavis said the coalition's leaders will make a decision soon.

"In our Mahayuti, there was never a difference of opinions towards one another. We have always made decisions by sitting together and we have said before elections that we will take the decision (regarding CM's post) collectively after the elections. A few people have doubts which Eknath Shinde ji has clarified today. Soon we will meet our leaders and will make the decision," he told PTI.

Hours after the announcement, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said Eknath Shinde hadn't declined any position yet.

"He (Eknath Shinde) hasn't said anything that he won't accept any post. It's the outside people that are saying all these things. It's their (BJP) decision. Let them decide. Everything else is a premature thing to say," he told ANI.

Shinde, who became the chief minister of Maharashtra, resigned on Tuesday. He today said he would accept the BJP's decision regarding the CM post.

“I called PM Modi and Amit Shah yesterday and told them to decide (on who will be the CM post), and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take,” Shinde said. “Our Shiv Sena will fully support the BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed breaker from our side,” Shinde said.

The BJP-led Mahayuti retained power in Maharashtra, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats. With 132 seats, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party.