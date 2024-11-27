Eknath Shinde on Maharashtra CM suspense: 'Will accept PM Modi's decision'

Amid suspense on who will be the next Maharashtra chief minister, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that he will accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision on the Mahayuti alliance's CM pick. Eknath Shinde with Governor CP Radhakrishnan to tender his resignation as Maharashtra CM. (ANI file photo)

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Eknath Shinde called PM Modi the head of the family. He said the BJP leadership mustn't consider him an obstacle in government formation.

"I have told the Prime Minister that if there is any problem in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me, then do not bring any doubt in your mind and whatever decision you take, that decision is acceptable to me. You are the head of our family," he said.

"I told PM Modi, and Amit Shah, that they should not look at me as an obstacle. I will stand by any decision that is taken by them," he added.

Shinde further said that his party will support whatever decision the BJP leadership takes regarding the coveted post.

He said he told PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday that their decision would be binding on him and Shiv Sena.

Shinde said he had worked as a common man and never considered himself as a chief minister.

"I had always decided that when I am in a position of power, I will give it back to the public...Because I came from a poor family, I could understand the pain and hardships of the people of the state," he said.

He said as a CM, he tried to take forward the ideals of Bal Thackeray and PM Modi.

He said he isn't the type of person who gets upset.

"I am very satisfied with all the work I have done in the last 2.5 years. I am not the kind who gets upset, we are the kind of people who fight, fight for the people," he added.

"All the work I do, I will do for the people of Maharashtra. What is important is not what I get, but what the people of the state get," he said.

Eknath Shinde is expected to leave for Delhi later today. A meeting of all Mahayuti allies with PM Modi and Shah is also on the cards.