Suspense over Maharashtra CM continues, Eknath Shinde to address media shortly

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address a press conference today as suspense continues on who the recently elected Mahayuti alliance will nominate as their CM pick. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar celebrated their victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.(HT Photo)

The BJP emerged as the biggest winner with 132 seats out of 280 member Maharashtra assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar - won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20, and the results were declared on November 23.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister and was appointed as the caretaker CM until the formation of the new government. However, the Mahayuti alliance is yet to decide on who will lead the Maharashtra government.

Eknath Shinde unhappy?

RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale, a key BJP ally, on Tuesday called for a quick decision on the next chief minister of Maharashtra and suggested that incumbent Eknath Shinde should shift to the Centre as a Union minister.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Athawale also backed senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the next chief minister of Maharashtra, contending that the saffron party won the maximum number of seats in the 288-member Assembly and should have the right to the top executive post in the state.

He said a peculiar situation has arisen in Maharashtra where BJP leaders want Fadnavis as the chief minister, while Shiv Sena leaders want Shinde to continue in the post, citing the good work he has done over the last two and a half years.

Republican Party of India (Athawale) president also said that Shinde is a bit "unhappy" after he came to know that the BJP high command has "finalised" Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM.

"...deadlock is there...when Eknath Shinde came to know that the BJP high command has finalised Devendra Fadnavis as the CM (of Maharashtra), he is a bit unhaapy, which I can understand. But, BJP has got 132 seats and hence I think there have to make a way ...Devendra Fadnavis should be made the CM. Shinde can be made Union Minister," Athawale said.