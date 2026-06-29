Mumbai: The first major rebellion within the family of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief Hitendra Thakur ended in defeat on Sunday, as his close relative and former corporator Hardik Raut suffered a crushing defeat in the Thane-Palghar District Central Cooperative Bank elections. Thakur’s Sahakar Panel registered a victory, winning 16 of the 21 seats on the bank’s board. BVA chief Thakur’s Sahakar Panel wins 16 seats; kin’s rebellion fails (Praful Gangurde)

Raut, who had rebelled against the Thakur family to contest the elections, joined the BJP-backed Parivartan Mahayuti panel and contested for a director’s post from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) constituency. His candidature marked the first open rebellion within the influential Thakur family.

During the campaign, Thakur had publicly criticised Raut’s decision to contest against the family-backed panel, saying, “Those who have left are dead to me.”

Despite strong backing from the BJP, Raut finished third in the OBC constituency. Sahakar Panel candidate Swapnil Mumbaikar won the seat with 1,422 votes, while independent candidate Nilesh Sambare secured second place with 1,162 votes. Raut polled 965 votes.

The Sahakar Panel, backed by the BVA and the Shiv Sena led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, had already secured eight seats unopposed before polling for the remaining 11 seats took place on Saturday. Results declared on Sunday showed the Sahakar Panel winning eight of those 11 seats, while the Parivartan Mahayuti won two and Sambare secured one.

With this, the Sahakar Panel now holds 16 of the 21 seats on the Thane-Palghar District Central Cooperative Bank board, while the Parivartan Mahayuti has five members.