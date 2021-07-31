Canadian commission comes to aid of student visa applicants

The Canadian High Commission in India on Friday came up with a special arrangement to clear backlog of student visas and opened a dedicated biometric appointments queue so that the process of biometrics is completed sooner. This comes as the situation of student visa applicants continues to be grim due to the pandemic.

Students who have already booked their biometrics appointment will need to cancel their existing appointment to book an earlier date using the dedicated queue on the appointment management system (AMS).

“This priority service is available only for study permits, short-term study and returning students. VFS [Visa Facilitation Services Global] will cancel appointments from all other applicants booked under the student-dedicated queue on AMS. AMS link https://t.co/ZxBEaDE98S,” read a tweet from the high commission on Friday.

“Taking into consideration the increased demand from Canada student visa customers in India for earlier biometric appointments, VFS Global and high commission of Canada now provide a dedicated queue on the appointment system with increased capacity. Customers applying for all other visa categories are requested to avoid booking appointments under the student visa category,” stated VFS Global.

As student visa applicants remain to be in a dicey situation, reports of fraud agents have also come to light. In a statement issued to the applicants, VFS Global said, “Customers are advised to beware of fraudulent entities who charge fees from customers for scheduling appointments using VFS Global’s name or independently,”

British Deputy High Commission, too, issued an advisory about visa fraudsters.

In a thread on Twitter on Wednesday, the British Deputy High Commission (BDHC) listed tips to avoid visa scams and stressed that UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) and visa outsourcing and technology services specialist, VFS Global, would never ask customers to share personal information via social media, and said scammers could use this for online trickery.

Pointing out that UKVI or VFS would never ask for visa payments by email or phone, it said that one should pay for visa application online and if there were any suspicions or incidents, it should be reported on the link https://actionfraud.police.uk.