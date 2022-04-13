Case registered against MNS chief Raj Thackeray, 2 others for holding sword at political rally in Thane

A case has been registered against MNS chief, Raj Thackeray, Thane MNS president, Avinash Jadhav, and party worker, Ravindra More, for allegedly holding a sword during the political rally held in Thane on Tuesday.

At the rally, when Thackeray stepped on the podium, he was gifted a sword by Jadhav and More. Thackeray took out the sword from the scabbard and showed it to the audience.

An officer from Naupada police said, “We have filed a case against the three under the Arms Act, Section 4 (Whoever fails to deliver-up a licence when so required by the licensing authority) and Section 25 on Wednesday.”

In his controversial speech at the rally, Thackeray had asked the State Government to remove the loudspeakers in mosques by May 3 or else his party would play Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques in the country.