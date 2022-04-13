Case registered against MNS chief Raj Thackeray, 2 others for holding sword at political rally in Thane
A case has been registered against MNS chief, Raj Thackeray, Thane MNS president, Avinash Jadhav, and party worker, Ravindra More, for allegedly holding a sword during the political rally held in Thane on Tuesday.
At the rally, when Thackeray stepped on the podium, he was gifted a sword by Jadhav and More. Thackeray took out the sword from the scabbard and showed it to the audience.
An officer from Naupada police said, “We have filed a case against the three under the Arms Act, Section 4 (Whoever fails to deliver-up a licence when so required by the licensing authority) and Section 25 on Wednesday.”
In his controversial speech at the rally, Thackeray had asked the State Government to remove the loudspeakers in mosques by May 3 or else his party would play Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques in the country.
Mangrove cell starts demolition drives in newly-acquired areas
Mumbai The state forest department's mangrove cell started to identify and demolish illegal structures built on notified forest land in mangrove areas, whose custody it has received over the past year. In the last week, in Thane's Kopri village, the forest department initiated prosecution against seven people for erecting six shanties on CRZ-1 land and action has been planned against another 100 such structures.
5 caged chimpanzees rescued in Assam’s Karbi Anglong; 2 smugglers arrested
Five caged chimpanzees were rescued from a four-wheeler vehicle in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Wednesday adding that two Manipur residents were arrested in this connection and they are being interrogated by forest officials. The five caged chimpanzees were kept inside a Maruti Ecco Van, registered in Manipur and carrying a MN number plate (MN-01-AG-5829), said sub-divisional police officer West Karbi Anglong's Bokajan, John Das.
Sharad Pawar reacts to Raj Thackery's 'ultimatum' on loudspeakers at mosques
Veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government will think over it seriously after MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to the state administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3. Pawar said Thackeray never speaks on relevant issues such as inflation and unemployment, alleging that he is doing the BJP's bidding. Thackeray added that "Hanuman Chalisa" will be played on speakers if loudspeakers playing 'azaans' are not removed from mosques.
Schools not responsible for sudden spike in Noida’s Covid cases: officials
Noida: A total of 23 children were found positive among the active Covid-19 cases of Noida, officials said on Wednesday adding that of the 33 new cases reported, 10 were children while 23 were adults. Additionally, 13 children were reported positive by Khaitan School in Noida's Sector 40 two days ago. This takes the total tally of Covid positive children to 23 in the district. The active cases fell below 50 on March 30.
Why states don’t go bust despite fiscal indiscipline
When I was finance secretary of Punjab, a system was introduced under which the state's cabinet was apprised of the poor state of state finances, every quarter. The note for the cabinet invariably concluded with a warning that the government is on the verge of bankruptcy. Let us examine this in the specific context of Punjab. The titled question, why states don't go bust, remains unanswered. Most of the states, including Punjab, followed suit.
