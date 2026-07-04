Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    CBI books ex-AAI official for overpaying contractor

    The CBI has registered a case against the then assistant general manager (engineering-civil), S Singh, the contractor firm and unidentified public servants and private persons

    Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 8:17 AM IST
    By Abhishek Sharan
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: A former senior official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and a contractor firm have been booked by the CBI for an alleged overpayment of 92.29 lakh for construction work at Gondia airport by allegedly manipulating project records and measurements.

    CBI books ex-AAI official for overpaying contractor
    CBI books ex-AAI official for overpaying contractor

    The CBI has registered a case against the then assistant general manager (engineering-civil), S Singh, the contractor firm and unidentified public servants and private persons. The agency has alleged that the accused abused their official positions, falsified records and conspired to cause a wrongful loss to the AAI.

    According to the agency, the contractor was awarded the work order in May 2023 for constructing an operational boundary along the extended portion of the airport runway. The project began in June 2023 and was completed in February 2024.

    The agency alleged that Singh, who was posted as the overall civil in-charge at Gondia airport from August 24, 2023, certified measurements for the contractor’s bills and, in conspiracy with other officials, manipulated measurement books and records while permitting the use of unapproved materials by abusing their position as public servants.

    A verification conducted by the CBI found that while the actual value of the work executed was around 3.5 crore, the contractor was allegedly paid 92.29 lakh in excess. The amount is yet to be recovered from the contractor, according to the FIR.

    The CBI registered the case on the basis of “source information” and is investigating the roles of other allegedly involved officials and private individuals.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    Home/Cities/Mumbai News/CBI Books Ex-AAI Official For Overpaying Contractor
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes