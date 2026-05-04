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CBI books transport official, aide for demanding bribe for vehicle registration

The complainant stated that the accused duo allegedly demanded a bribe equivalent to 1 per cent of the vehicle’s purchase price, which was ₹11.95 lakh.

Published on: May 04, 2026 04:42 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked a transport official at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Silvassa, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, in a bribery case on April 9, agency officials said on Sunday. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a Mumbai-based transporter, who alleged the accused official and his aide sought a bribe to register a new vehicle.

CBI books transport official, aide for demanding bribe for vehicle registration

The complaint alleged that Inspector B Pawar, the accused official, solicited a bribe on April 1, when the complainant approached him to register a newly-acquired vehicle. The complainant stated that Pawar instructed him to meet his aide, M Kokani, who runs a motor-driving school in Silvassa. Kokani allegedly reiterated the bribe demand on behalf of Pawar.

The complainant further stated that the accused duo allegedly demanded a bribe equivalent to 1 per cent of the vehicle’s purchase price, which was 11.95 lakh. After the transporter, who runs school vehicle services, alerted the CBI, the agency discreetly verified the allegations on April 9 in the presence of independent witnesses.

During the verification, Kokani allegedly confirmed Pawar’s bribe demand to process the registration at the RTO, Silvassa, but agreed to accept 10,000 after negotiation, CBI officials said.

 
vehicle registration regional transport office cbi bribery case
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