CBI books transport official, aide for demanding bribe for vehicle registration
The complainant stated that the accused duo allegedly demanded a bribe equivalent to 1 per cent of the vehicle’s purchase price, which was ₹11.95 lakh.
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked a transport official at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Silvassa, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, in a bribery case on April 9, agency officials said on Sunday. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a Mumbai-based transporter, who alleged the accused official and his aide sought a bribe to register a new vehicle.
The complaint alleged that Inspector B Pawar, the accused official, solicited a bribe on April 1, when the complainant approached him to register a newly-acquired vehicle. The complainant stated that Pawar instructed him to meet his aide, M Kokani, who runs a motor-driving school in Silvassa. Kokani allegedly reiterated the bribe demand on behalf of Pawar.
The complainant further stated that the accused duo allegedly demanded a bribe equivalent to 1 per cent of the vehicle’s purchase price, which was ₹11.95 lakh. After the transporter, who runs school vehicle services, alerted the CBI, the agency discreetly verified the allegations on April 9 in the presence of independent witnesses.
During the verification, Kokani allegedly confirmed Pawar’s bribe demand to process the registration at the RTO, Silvassa, but agreed to accept ₹10,000 after negotiation, CBI officials said.
After the confirmation, the agency registered a case against the duo `under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, relating to bribing a public servant and using corrupt or illegal means or personal influence to improperly influence a public servant.{{/usCountry}}
After the confirmation, the agency registered a case against the duo `under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, relating to bribing a public servant and using corrupt or illegal means or personal influence to improperly influence a public servant.{{/usCountry}}
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