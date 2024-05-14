CBSE results: Over 20% Mumbai students score more than 90% in class 10

Mumbai: Nearly 88% of class 12 students and 93.6% of class 10 students across India cleared their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations this year. The CBSE on Monday announced the results for its class 10 and class 12 board exams, which were taken by 2,238,837 and 1,621,224 students, respectively. Students of Apeejay School Nerul, celebrate CBSE 12th exam result at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 13th, 2024 (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

In CBSE’s Pune administrative division, which includes Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the class 12 passing percentage increased from 87.11% last year to 89.78%, while that of class 10 dropped this year to 96.46% compared with 96.92% last year. Among the CBSE’s 16 administrative regions in India, the Pune division ranked sixth and ninth in terms of pass percentage for classes 12 and 10, respectively.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The number of students who scored above 90% and 95% increased in both grades compared with last year. As many as 2,116,145 class 10 scored 90% and above, compared with 195,799 last year. Meanwhile, 47,983 candidates scored 95% and above, as against 44,297 last year. In class 12, 116,145 students scored 90% and above compared with last year’s tally of 112,838. Those scoring 95% and above also rose from 22,622 last year to 24,068 this year.

More than 20% of students from CBSE schools in Mumbai scored above 90% in class 10. Hiya Jain from Ryan International School, Kandivali, scored 99.6%. “Study consistently is my success mantra,” she said. Jain now plans to prepare for the Indian Institute of Technology’s joint entrance exam.

Nerul Ananya Kanungo from Delhi Public School, who scored 99.4% in class 10, said taking occasional breaks while studying is important as it motivates you to work harder: “I’d suggest you go for a walk or have fun with your hobbies.” Akash Shyam, another student from the same school, also scored 99.4%.

Riyaa Joshi from Orchids International School, who scored 99%, said she was “grateful for the tremendous support” she received from her teachers. “I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to my brother, parents, and entire family for their exemplary support and motivation.”

Arnav Santosh Kamath from R. N. Podar School scored 99.2% in the science stream in class 12. He highlighted the importance of understanding the concepts of the topics being studied, adding that he aims to study computer science at the National University of Singapore “because I want to explore the world of AI”.

Samridhi Bhutia from Bal Bharati Public School, Kharghar, scored 98.6% in the humanities branch. She plans to get a degree in mass media and wants to specialise in journalism.

Rohan Yadav from Apeejay School Nerul, who scored 98.8% in the commerce stream, said, “I used to wake up early and go to school later. I was also preparing for the Common Law Admission Test as I am interested in pursuing law.”

Anjali Bowen, principal of Ryan International School, Kandivali, praised CBSE for the emphasis it places on conceptual assignments. “Each year, CBSE encourages this approach, providing training for teachers and offering a sufficient repository of resources on their website for reference. We applaud the dedication of our educators and the hard work of our students in adapting to these standards.”