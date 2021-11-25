Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Central Railway rolls back platform ticket price hike in Mumbai
Central Railway rolls back platform ticket price hike in Mumbai

The platform ticket price will be reduced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan and Panvel railway stations.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:37 AM IST
PTI |

The Central Railway has decided to reduce the price of platform ticket at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from 50 to 10 from Thursday, an official said. 

The platform ticket price will be reduced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan and Panvel railway stations, he said.

 Earlier this year, Mumbai division of the Central Railway had increased the price of platform ticket from 10 to 50 at these stations to discourage overcrowding amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thursday, November 25, 2021
