Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Centre approves expressway connecting JNPA with Navi Mumbai airport

ByYogesh Naik
Mar 20, 2025 07:08 AM IST

Two tunnels passing through the Sahayadri mountain range will allow for safe and fast movement of commercial vehicles, including heavy trucks

Mumbai: The union cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of a 29-km-long six-lane expressway from Pagote in the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority area to Chouk at the junction of the old Mumbai-Pune highway and Karjat road, while also linking the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Mumbai-Goa national highway (NH-66).

Shipping containers sit stacked at a freight depot near the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, operated by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), in this aerial photograph taken in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, on Saturday, May 25, 2019. President Donald Trump opened another potential front in his trade war on May 31, terminating India's designation as a developing nation and thereby eliminating an exception that allowed the country to export nearly 2,000 products to the U.S. duty-free. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
Shipping containers sit stacked at a freight depot near the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, operated by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), in this aerial photograph taken in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, on Saturday, May 25, 2019. President Donald Trump opened another potential front in his trade war on May 31, terminating India's designation as a developing nation and thereby eliminating an exception that allowed the country to export nearly 2,000 products to the U.S. duty-free. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

The expressway, which will cost over 4,500 crore, is designed to improve logistics efficiency by connecting JNPA with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. Two tunnels passing through the Sahayadri mountain range will allow for safe and fast movement of commercial vehicles, including heavy trucks, compared with the current ghat roads.

The project is in line with the PM GatiShakti national master plan to provide integrated multimodal connectivity infrastructure at various economic zones. It will be developed using a Build, Operate, and Transfer model, in which a private company is contracted to build and operate the project for a specified period before it is transferred to the government.

With increasing container volume at JNPA and the development of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a need was identified for augmenting national highway connectivity in the region, a government release said.

At present, it takes two to three hours for vehicles to go from JNPA to the arterial Golden Quadrilateral section of NH-48 and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway due to heavy congestion in urban areas like Palaspe Phata, D-Point, Kalamboli junction, and Panvel. The route witnesses daily traffic of 180,000 cars, the release said.

After the Navi Mumbai airport commences operations later this year, the need for direct connectivity is expected to increase further. The new greenfield project corridor will lead to better port connectivity and help with safe and efficient freight movement, according to the release. The project will also open new avenues of growth, development and prosperity in developing regions in and around Mumbai and Pune.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On