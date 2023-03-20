Centre threatening judiciary to get favourable verdicts, alleges Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut hit out at the Narendra Modi-led central government saying that it was threatening and pressurising judges to get favourable verdicts. New Delhi, India - Nov. 21, 2019: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut seen during the winter session at Parliament in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, November 21, 2019. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Raut was reacting to remarks made by Union law minister Kiran Rijiju on Saturday.

Rijiju had said that some “anti-national activists” were trying to turn the judiciary against the government.

“The union law minister has been pressuring the judiciary. He said that some former judges express their opinion against the government. What does that mean, is this a threat,” Raut questioned.

“They want the judicial system to work as their slaves and give decisions favourable to them. For it they would be offered to be made governor post their retirement... to keep their mouth shut. It is a veiled threat (to judges) that if you do not fall in line, then we will teach you a lesson,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

He said that it was insulting to the position of the law minister as the portfolio was once held by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the constitution of the country.

“Appointing such a person in the chair (of law minister) who is threatening the judiciary, is called nothing less than an example of dictatorship. Rahul Gandhi raised his voice against this dictatorship in London,” Raut said.

At a conclave in New Delhi on Saturday, Rijiju said that there is “a calibrated effort” to undermine the judiciary and turn it against the government. “It is a few retired judges, a few activists (who are) part of the anti-India gang, who want the judiciary to play the role of the opposition,” the law minister had said.