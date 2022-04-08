Centre urges Maha to reconsider plan to shift Metro car shed to Kanjurmarg
The central government has requested the Maharashtra government to reconsider its decision of shifting the Metro car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg. The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) in its letter has referred to reports conducted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and SYSTRA, a consultant appointed by MMRDA, that point out technical difficulties in daily operation of Metro 3 and 6 lines if the car depot if shifted to Kanjurmarg.
The MoHUA in its letter on March 17 said that it would not be a prudent decision to shift the location of car shed when the project is in a significant advance stage and combined depot plans would bring operational and maintenance bottlenecks in the daily functioning.
“In this background and findings in the DMRC report, the GoM is requested to reconsider their decision to shift the Depot of Line 3 from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg. GoM is requested to allow restart of the depot work of Line 3 at Aarey Colony for expeditious completion of the project of public interest with due exploration of possible optimization in the present plans of Depot at Aarey itself. The project is already inordinately delayed and it is expected that there will be further delay in the project if uncertainties continue. This project is much awaited to solve the traffic problem of Mumbaikars to a considerable extent,” states the letter written by Sunil Kumar, under secretary, MoHUA.
DMRC has recorded their own experience that inducting trains from the depot consistently at a frequency of four minutes continuously for three or more hours is a challenging task. There is a compromised time of maintenance window due to running of Line 3 trains for 7.5 km on Line 6 network upto Kanjurmarg. This will have an adverse impact on restoration time in the event of failure of Line 3 trains during the regulation operation period, it pointed out.
“DMRC and SYSTRA both agree that the above constraints are inherited with the integrated depot for the present respective layout of two given Line 3 and Line 6. Ideally, lines should be catered with individual depots. As MRTS projects are massive projects in terms of cost, infrastructure and impact, decisions should be taken duly considering long term viability and sustainability. As analysed by SYSTRA integration of Line 3 and Line 6 is feasible with above listed constraints. Thus, the proposed integration of two lines at Seepz village station will be a permanent risk to reliable train operations of both the lines,” it states further.
As the land at Aarey is sufficient and to meet the current as well as design life traffic requirements up to year 2055, it would not be prudent decision to shift location of the car shed to Kanjurmarg on the premise particularly when the project is in a significantly advanced stage of completion… Further, the land at Aarey is free from all the encumbrances whereas the land at Kanjurmarg is under multiple litigation. In fact, legal challenges, which were primarily on environment concerns for setting the depot at Aarey, have already been settled by the higher courts including Hon’ble Supreme Court and as of now there are no legal impediments at the original site, it suggested.
Candidate’s name is Mamata, not Supriyo: Abhishek tells Ballygunge voters before polls
With a large section of Muslim voters in Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly constituency reacting adversely to the Trinamool Congress fielding former Union minister Babul Supriyo for the April 12 by-polls, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday that the real candidate is chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “The name of the candidate is not Babul Supriyo, the name is Mamata Banerjee,” Abhishek added.
Protest against hike in prices of essential medicines
VARANASI Many local people staged a sit-in and demonstrated at Rajatalab tehsil here in protest against the hike in prices of essential medicines. They demanded that price hike should be withdrawn. A memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also submitted to sub divisional magistrate Udaybhan Singh in Rajatalab. The government should not allow hike in price of essential medicines at this point of time.
Wearing masks not an obligation, but a responsibility, says Uddhav Thackeray
Though the state government has removed the compulsion of wearing masks, people must put them on for their own safety and considering it their responsibility in the wake of new variants of Covid-19, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday. The government also said masks, even though not compulsory, should still be worn “for the health and safety of all”. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 128 fresh infections, taking the count to 7,874,818.
Punjab: At 2.6%, wheat purchase by private players belies hopes
Against the Punjab food and civil supplies department's expectations of private players purchasing a considerable share of freshly harvested wheat crop as the rabi procurement season began on April 1, the trends in the first week are not too encouraging. According to the procurement data released till April 7, of the total wheat arrival of 42,589 tonnes to the purchase centres, only 1,108 tonnes have been bought by traders. It comes to a paltry 2.6%.
870 special athletes from Ludhiana take part in national health fest
District Special Olympics Association, Ludhiana, celebrated the “National health Fest For The Divyangjan – We Care” under 75th Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, on Thursday. The event was inaugurated by district deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma. Counsel General of Canada, Patrick Hebert, also graced the occasion. He said the main aim of this event was to motivate the special children to restart sports activities after Covid pandemic.
