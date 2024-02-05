CET cell opens doors for distance university graduates in law admission

Mumbai: The Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced that students who have completed their degrees through open and distance learning programmes are now eligible for admission to the three-year LLB course. This decision comes as a welcome relief for students who, until now, were excluded from pursuing law courses due to the restriction that only regular degree students were accepted. HT Image

The CET Cell, responsible for conducting the CET and Centralised Admission Process for the three-year law course, has lifted the barrier that previously hindered open university graduates from participating in the admission process. This move is a response to the petitions filed in the Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad Bench, with the court’s order in 2021 playing a crucial role in reshaping the eligibility criteria.

Vishnu Harishchandre, an Aurangabad resident, became a key figure in this legal battle when he filed a writ petition in 2021. Having completed his bachelor’s degree in commerce from Yashwantrao Chavan Open University, Nashik, in 2008, Harishchandre faced rejection of his admission to a law college in Aurangabad based on the Bar Council of India’s rule 5, which previously excluded candidates with degrees earned through distance learning.

While rejecting the admission, the college highlighted that Harishchandre completed the Secondary School Certificate Course (S.S.C.) in 1992 from the State Board. Subsequently, he progressed to class 11 in 1993. Despite enrolling in the 12th Standard in the Faculty of Arts, he faced difficulties in passing the examination. In 2005, he opted for a preparatory course for degree education offered by Yashwantrao Chavan Open University, Nashik (YCMOU), and successfully obtained a bachelor’s degree in commerce (B.Com.) from the university in 2008. The college deemed this educational path as inappropriate. Harishchandra’s case prompted the court to declare that the exclusion of students with degrees from open universities could not be justified. This landmark judgement set a precedent, following similar cases in 2018 and 2019, where students successfully challenged the admission criteria and secured their places in law colleges.

Based on the High Court’s order, the CET Cell issued a crucial notice this year, explicitly stating that candidates who have completed their graduation through open universities, along with preparatory examinations, are now eligible to fill out the CET application form and participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the LLB 3 Years Course. The notice urged eligible candidates to adhere to the schedule displayed on the official website for a seamless application process.

Sachin Pawar, a law student activist and member of Yuva Sena, expressed his satisfaction with the decision, stating, “This decision gives relief to the thousands of students who are willing to fulfil their dream of becoming a lawyer. Previously, the CET Cell only allowed students from open universities who filed writ petitions in court. With this decision, the CET Cell opens the doors for all students who have successfully completed their graduation from open universities.”