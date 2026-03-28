Chakankar resigns as Maha NCP women’s wing prez

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar, in the eye of a storm over alleged links with rape accused ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat, on Friday resigned as president of the party’s women wing in Maharashtra. Rupali Chakankar (HT Photo)

Chakankar submitted her resignation to NCP president Sunetra Pawar in the evening, seven days after resigning as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW). Pawar had left no room for her to continue in the position, having asked her to submit her resignation in the larger interest of the party on Friday morning, NCP insiders said.

On March 21, HT had reported about the possibility of Chakankar having to step down as state president of the NCP women’s wing.

Chakankar is under scrutiny for alleged links with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who has been arrested for allegedly raping several women on the pretext of having divine powers. She is a member of the Shivanika Sansthan Trust headed by Kharat, and several videos were circulated on social media after Kharat’s arrest, showing her washing the accused’s feet and praising him.

After the controversy erupted, all senior leaders in the party were of the opinion that she should not be allowed to remain in any position in the party, at least for the time being, NCP insiders said.

“A general consensus had been made on removing her as state president of the women’s unit. Her resignation was only a matter of time,” a senior NCP functionary said.

In a post on social media platform X on Friday evening, after submitting her resignation, Chakankar said she had no links with Kharat directly or indirectly.

“I had clarified my position on the very first day regarding the Kharat case. I have no direct or indirect connection with his financial dealings or his alleged misconduct, and I maintain the same clear and firm stand even today,” she said.