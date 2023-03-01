Chalo App, Chalo Card users to get priority in BEST buses

Mumbai: From Wednesday, those who have booked ticket via Chalo App and Chalo Card will get priority to board buses, according to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking. Transport experts, however, have termed the move as “preferential treatment” given less than seven lakh of the 35 lakh daily BEST bus passengers use digital platform to buy bus tickets. HT Image

Over the past few weeks, the undertaking has been focussing on giving impetus to digital form of ticketing than paper tickets. “We have made available the facility of paying fares digitally through ‘Best Chalo App’ and ‘Best Chalo Smartcard’. From March 1, we have decided to give first entry to passengers in buses using this option,” said a BEST official.

To avail the facility of first entry to BEST bus, passengers have to pay their fare through ‘Best Chalo App’ or ‘Best Chalo Smartcard’ through their mobile phones. BEST said this will defeat the issue of paying loose change for tickets and promote digital fare collection.

“In order to spread the use of digital mode on a large scale, we will give priority to ‘Best Chalo App’ or ‘Best Chalo Smartcard’ to enter buses. This will be especially done at starting points of bus depots and bus stations,” said another BEST official.

However, due to this facility, passengers who do not use digital form of ticketing, will be inconvenienced. “There are youngsters, senior citizens and still a large number of commuters who don’t use an app or card to travel and use cash. It will be unfair if they are asked to wait and allow those holding Chalo App or Card to board first,” said A Shenoy, transport expert and member of Mumbai Mobility Forum.

According to figures, around 7 lakh passengers are using their App out of the total 35-lakh odd daily passengers who travel in their fleet of 2800 odd buses every day. Over 70-75 % of passengers travel less than 6-7 kms daily. There are 27 bus depots and over 4000 bus-stops in Mumbai.