Chandivali chokes again as illegal bhattis resume operations

MUMBAI: A growing chorus of concerned residents from the Chandivali Nahar and Khairani Road area is demanding urgent action against illegal chimney units or ‘bhattis’ resuming operations that emit hazardous smoke into residential neighbourhoods. Despite multiple complaints and occasional demolition drives, the problem has worsened, putting the health of hundreds at serious risk. The illegal industrial units are reportedly engaged in melting materials like zinc, lead, and sulphur to extract trace amounts of precious metals such as silver and gold

For several months, residents have been reporting thick, foul-smelling smoke billowing from unauthorised industrial units operating in the narrow bylanes of Khairani Road. The units are reportedly engaged in melting materials like zinc, lead and sulphur to extract trace amounts of precious metals such as silver and gold, activities often conducted at night to avoid detection.

Unlike aluminium, which was the only metal melted earlier, the new materials release toxic gases and acidic fumes, severely impacting air quality. Residents claim that the emissions are unfiltered, producing pale white smoke with a pungent, metallic odour that causes immediate throat irritation.

Senior citizens, children and individuals with respiratory issues have been the worst affected, with frequent cases of throat infection, breathing problems and declining immunity being routinely reported. Many residents are now contemplating relocation due to the persistent health hazards.

Prashant Thakur, secretary of Olivia Building on Khairani Road, voiced his distress. “The chimneys are right across the road,” he said. “We’ve seen no real improvement even after the BMC’s demolitions. These illegal units return within 48 hours. I’m planning to move out for the safety of my seven-year-old daughter.”

Arun Swachch, another resident from Nahar Amrit Shakti, echoed similar concerns. “The problem worsens at night,” he said. “We submitted a complaint again on May 17, but the response from authorities has been slow. We are living with constant health threats.”

Despite multiple letters to government authorities, protests and even meetings with senior officials, action on the ground has been inconsistent. A protest march in 2017 and several complaints between 2021 and 2025 have failed to bring lasting relief.

The BMC’s L Ward did undertake demolition operations in April 2023, October and November 2023, February 2024 and January 2025. However, the illegal operations resumed shortly after each drive. Residents claim that the burning of hazardous materials becomes particularly intense post 9 pm, filling the air with poisonous fumes.

The Bombay high court, in an order dated April 29, directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to immediately assess and take preventive steps in Khairani Road and submit a compliance report. However, enforcement on the ground has lagged behind.

Residents emphasise that their grievance is not against the physical presence of units but their illegal operations and the pollution they generate. They suggest sealing non-compliant units temporarily until they obtain proper licenses and meet environmental norms.

When contacted, Dhanaji Herlekar, assistant commissioner of L Ward, assured, “We are preparing a joint action plan with the Sakinaka police, MPCB, Adani Electricals and the water department. So far, 50 illegal bhattis have been demolished, and more action is being planned. The area is a slum pocket, so coordination is essential.”