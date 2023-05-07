Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Chembur resident dies while trying to retrieve footwear on Sion-Panvel Road

Chembur resident dies while trying to retrieve footwear on Sion-Panvel Road

ByRaina Assainar
May 07, 2023 12:27 AM IST

The victim – Atish Sanjay Kamble, 25, – was returning home from a birthday party in the early hours of May 2. Kamble was returning with his friend Manoj More, said a police officer, adding, “At Uran phata, Kamble’s footwear fell off and he directed More to stop the bike. He ran behind to get back the footwear when a speeding Eicher van rammed into him.”

Navi Mumbai: A 25-year-old Chembur resident, who was riding as a pillion, was hit by a van after he tried to retrieve his footwear at Uran phata on Sion-Panvel Road. He was declared dead on arrival in a nearby hospital.

According to More, the car fled from the spot and onlookers helped More to take Kamble to DY Patil Hospital, Nerul, wherein he was declared dead on arrival.

“The friend of the deceased had managed to see the last four digits of the registration number of the car and we are trying to trace the vehicle and the accused,” said a police officer from CBD Belapur Police Station. The unidentified accused is booked under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 07, 2023
