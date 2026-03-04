Chembur site crash: Toll rises to two

MUMBAI: The toll from the accident at a building construction site in Chembur has risen to two, with a second labourer succumbing to his injuries. The accident took place on Saturday morning, when a makeshift platform at an under-construction building collapsed, sending six workers plunging six storeys. Mumbai, India. Feb 27, 2026 - A labourer was killed, and five other labourers were injured after they fell from the 8th floor of an under-construction building in the Subhash Nagar area of Chembur in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. Mumbai, India. Feb 27, 202. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

One of them was declared dead on admission to hospital, while Vijay Prasad, 37, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night. Prasad, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, had lost his left leg in the accident and also suffered serious head injuries when he fell. The building, at Subhash Nagar, is being constructed by the Adityaraj Group.

Police said the workers were installing a car lift on the sixth floor when it gave way. Desapogu Ramanjaneyulu, 55, a native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, died on the spot whereas five others suffered serious injuries. Two of them, including Prasad, were critical.

Ramanjaneyulu had come to Mumbai 35 years ago with his father, and rose from being a daily wage labourer to a mason, say relatives. He is survived by his wife and four daughters. “The complainant is Aayamma, wife of the deceased. It appears the builder didn’t provide sufficient safety harnesses and helmets to the labourers, which resulted in the death of two of them and one of them being critical,” said the police officer.

The Chembur police have booked six people under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Four of them are: Manilal Patel, 62, the main contractor of Adityaraj builders; engineer Rajanish Chaurasiya, 30, site supervisor Subhash Bhagal, 36, and labour contractor Budhwa Rai, 50. They have been given notices of appearance, which means they will have to present themselves before the police if summoned.

The other two are absconding accused – Satish Patel, 40 and Jitesh Patel, 36 – and are employed with the main contractor.