Chemical company director duped by fake accident victim of 70,000

MUMBAI: A chemical company director was tricked to pay ₹70,000 after an unknown man stopped his car while he was on his way to BKC. The man claimed that the director's vehicle had hit his two-wheeler and demanded compensation money for the damages. An FIR has been registered against the unknown man, and further investigation is ongoing.

The complainant, Nikhil N Mehta, director of Alps Chemicals, told the police that the conman claimed that in the accident, which occurred on September 14, his phone was damaged, and his clothes were torn.

“A biker suddenly stopped by a car. He told me due to the dash given by my car’s rear end; he had fallen, his phone had broken down and his clothes were torn. He showed me a phone that was damaged – allegedly due to the accident. He told me that I needed to compensate him, failing which he would call his people and then he would be in grave trouble. He started threatening and banging on my windshield,” said Mehta.

The unknown man then told Mehta to come along with him to the nearest ATM located at Mori Road, withdraw money from his bank account and pay him in cash. “I got disturbed and distracted due to the chaos. My car never dashed his bike and if at all the incidents had happened towards the rear end of my car, obviously I was not responsible for any such accident,” said Mehta.

Mehta withdrew ₹50,000 and paid him but he kept on demanding more money, so he paid him ₹20,000 more. “As I was in hurry and to avoid traffic and possible trouble, I paid him ₹70,000,” said Mehta, adding that he from after taking the money.

“I tried to check the number plate of his scooter which was written with hand using some chalk,” said the Shivaji Park resident, who then approached the Mahim police station and gave a written complaint.

“We have recorded his statement and registered an FIR after verifying facts and nab the accused,” said the police officer. The police said after the Thak Thak gang which was active at signals in the city, and gangs using the “smoke-from-engine” modus, this is a new modus employed by the thugs to extort money from motorists by faking accidents.