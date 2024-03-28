Christian groups oppose Collector’s move to cancel Wilson Gymkhana lease

Mumbai: Days after the state cabinet approved the handing over the lease of Wilson Gymkhana on Marine lines to the Jain International Organization (JITO), the Christian Reform United People Association (CRUPA) on Wednesday wrote to the collector, chief minister, revenue minister, and MP Supriya Sule, objecting the move. The Trust contends that the collector cancelled their lease, on December 5, on false claims of alleged violations and breach of the terms and conditions of the lease.

“This order has dispossessed Wilson College from its Gymkhana at Marine Drive, Mumbai, which has resulted in widespread distress amongst the entire Christian community, students and public at large,” read the letter, signed by the association’s president, James Tivade, and secretary, Cyril Dara.

The letter comes days after the United Church of North Indian Trust Association (UCNI), the body which held the lease of the Wilson College Gymkhana, moved the high court last Friday and filed a writ petition opposing the Collector’s cancellation of the lease.

The Collector had earlier sent the Trust a show cause notice on October 25, 2023, for the said violations.

These included using the 1.02 lakh square feet plot for commercial uses and not enough sports and education activities, for what it was given to the college for. As per UCNI, however, the Collector did not allow them an opportunity to contest the claims except for through written notes.

The UCNI then approached the high court with a writ petition, which granted them time to approach the Maharashtra Revenue Tribunal (MRT). The MRT, however, then dismissed their appeal to stop the cancellation of the lease on March 11. This was followed by the Cabinet’s transfer of the lease to JITO.

“The Trust only filed a writ petition in the high court on March 22 after the news of the lease being given to JITO went viral, despite the MRT’s dismissal on March 11, much before,” said Dara. “It is the irresponsible acts of the Wilson College Management, UCNI, and the former principal of Wilson College Vishwas J Sirwaiya, who is also the treasurer of UCNI and others that has led to this, costing the future of the students.”

CRUPA plans to approach the Bombay High Court with a PIL in the coming days to keep the gymkhana with Wilson College and protect it from commercial exploitation.