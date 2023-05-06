CIDCO approves MetroNeo instead of gauge Metro

NAVI MUMBAI HT Image

CIDCO has approved the implementation of Navi Mumbai Metro’s upcoming Lines 2, 3 and 4 with a modified mode of transport, MetroNeo in place of standard gauge Metro..

MetroNeo is a Rubber Tyre bi-articulated Electric Trolley-Bus powered by overhead Traction System.

According to CIDCO vice chairman and managing director Sanjay Mukherjee, “Metro Neo is an innovative transport system, designated for cities having a population of up to 20 lakh. It is seamless, fast, reliable and cost effective Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS). It will provide travel experience of international standards at par with Metro systems.”

He added, “It is an articulated / bi-articulated trolley bus system with overhead electric traction. The buses will be air conditioned with automatic door closing system, level boarding, comfortable seats, passenger announcement and information system with electronic display.”

Stated Mukherjee, “Metro Neo coaches are smaller and lighter than conventional Metro train. It is a state-of-art, comfortable, energy efficient, minimal noise pollution and environment friendly system.”

Informed the MD, “It is an innovative and pioneering project in India and will be the first MRTS to run on rubber tyres. Navi Mumbai Metro Project is also being developed as a part of Metro Neo MRTS.”

Meanwhile, CIDCO officials said the Metro Line 1 is expected to start operations soon. According to CIDCO MD Sanjay Mukherjee, “While all work on the line has been completed. All clearances barring the pending clearance from commissioner metro railway safety have been received. Once we get that clearance, the State government will take a call on the starting date for the Metro.”

Said a CIDCO official, “The second leg of the inspection was completed on May 2. We are hopeful of getting the final clearance soon.”

The project

There are a total of 4 lines proposed under the Navi Mumbai Metro Project.

Line 1 is of 11.1 km from Belapur to Pendhar.

Line 2 is of 7.12 km from Khandeshwar to Taloja MIDC

Line 3 of 3.87 km from Pendhar to Taloja MIDC

Line 4 4.17 km from Khandeshwar to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA)

The Stations

Line - I : Belapur – Pendhar, will have 11 railway stations viz. Belapur Rly station, Sector-7 Belapur, Science Park, Utsav Chowk, Sector 11 Kharghar, Sector-14 Kharghar, Central Park, Pethapada, Sector-34 Kharghar, Panchnand and Pendhar Terminal.

Line II - Khandeshwar - Taloja will have 8 railway stations viz. Khandeshwar Rly. Station, Sector-10 Kamothe, Sector-2E Kalamboli, Sector 13 Kalamboli, Sector-7E Kalamboli, Kasadi, MIDC Station 1 and MIDC Station 2.

Line III – The two corridors will be joined together between Pendhar and MIDC enabling a loop from Belapur to Khandeshwar. CIDCO could take it up before the second line.

Line no. 4 - Khandeshwar to Navi Mumbai International Airport

Box

Detailed Project Report for Metro lines 2 & 3 approved

CIDCO has approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for lines 2, 3 under the Navi Mumbai Metro Project in 2019. The DPR for line 4 has been kept on hold and decision on the same will be taken at a later stage said CIDCO sources.

The DPR includes the cost of constructing the line (route), operational and maintenance cost, funding options, length of the route, number of metro stations and other technical aspects. Accordingly, metro lines: 2, 3 and 4 will incur respective approximate expenditures of Rs. 2820.20 cr, Rs.1850.14 cr and Rs.1270.17 cr.

The proposed plan for the Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1-A, spanning from CBD Belapur to Navi Mumbai International Airport, is of 7.99 kilometers. The detailed project report (DPR) is currently being prepared for future action.