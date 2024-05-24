CIDCO has a week to bring flamingos back: MLA Ganesh Naik

NAVI MUMBAI: Following several complaints from the residents and environmentalists that a flamingo habitat along Palm Beach Road in Nerul is being affected due to blockage of creek water entering the wetlands, Ganesh Naik, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Airoli, on Thursday threatened the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of demolishing its road that’s causing the lake to dry. Navi Mumbai, India - May 23, 2024:The creek water coming into the lake near the DPS school has been blocked and due to this the flamingos have stopped coming there.MLA Shri Ganeshji Naik himself will come to this place and observe the situation and give instructions to plan necessary measures at Near NRI Complax Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

During an inspection tour of the 30-acre DPS Lake, located next to the NRI Colony on Thursday, Naik gave a deadline of a week to CIDCO chief engineer NC Bias to ensure the area is once again buzzing with flamingos. During his visit, Naik brought construction officials along with him who brought heavy machinery, including a JCB machine to demolish the road, but after CIDCO officials assured him of action, Naik gave them a deadline to restore regular water flow. Failure to do so, he said, will result in the removal of obstacles obstructing the water path.

Explaining how the CIDCO road construction affected the flamingo habitat, the director of Natconnect Foundation, an NGO devoted to environmental causes, BN Kumar said, “There were eight cement pipes through which water from the creek flowed back and forth till about five years ago before the road construction. That main water channel has been buried now making the lake dry and resulting in rapid decline of flamingos.”

Around four years ago, the Bombay high court on a petition of Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society gave protection to the lake and directed CIDCO to ensure water flow continues here, despite this, the planning authority built a road which blocks the water flow. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has now asked the state environment department to probe into the charges of sabotaging the lake and report. Meanwhile, the HC-appointed Mangrove Protection and Conservation Committee has called Kumar for a site inspection next Wednesday.

Naik said, “This city has been named Flamingo City as they flock here in thousands to the water bodies. However, the situation has drastically changed due to the destruction of natural habitats and rapid construction. Hardly 5% of flamingoes can be seen now.” Naik also added, “When the Atal Setu was constructed to provide faster travel to Alibaug and Goa, what is the need of the jetty here to provide the RoRo service? The road cuts through a mangrove area disturbing the flora and fauna.”

“If that doesn’t happen, I shall drive the heavy machinery and demolish the road to let the water in. This is not a political stunt, otherwise I would have come before the election,” said Naik.

Former corporator Netra Shirke, a resident of the area, said, “CIDCO cares little for the environment and flamingos. For them, it is all about real estate. Several flamingos have died in the area recently, including deaths by hitting the Nerul jetty signboards.” The blockage of inlets, said Shirke, is a major conspiracy by the authorities. “We as citizens have collectively been opposing it and with Naik’s support, we shall ensure the lake is restored,” she said

Rekha Sankhala of Save Flamingos and Mangroves group said that people’s movement with the support of a strong leader will hopefully get CIDCO to do the right thing. A social activist Jayant Hudar, said that CIDCO is hell-bent on destroying the biodiversity here.

BN Kumar concluded that CIDCO has repeatedly claimed this is not a wetland or a natural water body to further its plans for commercial development here by selling plots in this most prime area of the city. HT reached out to CIDCO, however, they refused to comment on the issue.