CIDCO obtains blanket NOC from Airport Authority of India for permissible heights of buildings in Navi Mumbai Airport Rehabilitation area

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has succeeded in getting extension of the blanket No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Airport Authority of India (AAI) for permissible heights of buildings in Navi Mumbai Airport Rehabilitation area.

This will save the hassle of getting individual permissions by the applicants and accelerate development in the region.

Five out of the six blanket NOCs for Sector 1 (Vadghar), Sector 24 (Vahal 1), Sector 25 (Vahal 2), Sector 25A (Vahal 3), Pushpak Nagar have been extended till January to March 2024. Efforts are being made to extend the validity of remaining NOCs for the R-1 to R-5 (Vadghar 1) area.

CIDCO VC-MD, Sanjay Mukherjee, said, “CIDCO had obtained a blanket NOC from AAI regarding permissible heights for the building in the rehabilitation area in the year 2015. The validity of the said NOC had lapsed in 2020. Therefore, the applicants seeking development permissions and occupancy certificates had to approach AAI individually for getting these NOCs. To resolve the issue, CIDCO management pursued the matter with AAI and has succeeded in getting extension in validity of these blanket NOCs.”

He expressed that this decision would accelerate the development of the airport rehabilitation and resettlement area.

After the extension was granted, in October-November 2021, CIDCO granted seven development permissions and issued 34 Occupancy Certificates in rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) pockets.

The Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPRs) are applicable for CIDCO area. CIDCO had requested to permit row housing and semi-detached type development in the plots having area up to 450sqm in R&R pockets, which was considered by the state. Thereby, the plots allotted to PAPs in R&R pockets having area up to 450sqm can be developed in semi-detached and row house type pattern with permissible FSI of 1.5, within height of 13m (excluding the height of stilt floors for parking).