Sonu Sood reacts to Hanuman Ansh's ₹220 crore success: ‘It's about content, not budgets or stars’

Speaking to NDTV, he said, "I am very happy that a film like Hanuman Ansh is doing so well. Apart from the blessings, it also proves that it's not about budgets, faces or actors or the marketing. It's about the content that works, something that connects with the soul."

Talking about the success of Hanuman Ansh , Sonu shared that its box-office performance proves that a film does not necessarily need a big budget, stars or extensive marketing. What it needs is a story that manages to strike an emotional chord with audiences.

The film Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba. The film narrates the miracles that devotees believe he performed. The film itself has performed a miracle of sorts at the box office. From barely being discussed in the days after its release to surpassing ₹220 crore at the box office, its journey has been unprecedented. Now, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has reacted to its success.

The actor emphasised that others in the film industry should learn from Hanuman Ansh's success and make films that do not just focus on scale, glamour and star power. He said, "So I think it's high time we make films not just for the glamour but stories that can connect to the people, that they can relate to. I think that is what the biggest learning from Hanuman Ansh," he added.

Bollywood actors praise Hanuman Ansh As Hanuman Ansh gained momentum at the box office, several Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the film, including Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar and others.

Varun went to watch the film with his mother and posted about it on Instagram, urging his followers to watch it. He wrote, "Please go to the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone. No one had told me to make this video, neither had anyone called me; I just wanted to do this. I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood, but this is something else. This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it’s something divine. You go and experience it."

He further praised the film's direction and performances, writing, "Shobhinaw Satyaa ji is brilliant in the movie. What a performance. And Visha ji, the direction you did, hats off. Brilliant stuff. Please everyone go and watch the film."

Hanuman Ansh's total India net collections has reacted ₹222.88 Cr. The film is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi.