Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan marries fiancee Tamanna in intimate ceremony, shares dreamy picture
Mohsin Khan married his fiancee Tamanna in an intimate wedding ceremony. Videos from their wedding surfaced online, showing their first dance.
Television actor Mohsin Khan, best known for his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has married his fiancee, Tamanna, in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actor shared a dreamy picture from the wedding and was flooded with congratulatory messages on Instagram. Several videos from the celebrations also surfaced online, showing the couple sharing their first dance as husband and wife.
Mohsin Khan weds Tamanna
On Sunday, Mohsin took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself dancing with his bride. While he opted for a white tuxedo, Tamanna looked stunning in a peach Anarkali suit, which she paired with a matching skirt. Sharing the picture, Mohsin wrote, "The day, MashaAllah." He also added the Pakistani song Alfaz, sung by Hamza Malik and Zain Zohaib, to the post.
Several videos from their wedding also surfaced online. In one of the videos, the couple could be seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song Chammak Challo from Ra.One, while another showed them grooving to Janam Janam from Dilwale.
About Mohsin Khan
Mohsin is a television actor best known for playing Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He began his acting career with the 2014 show Love by Chance and went on to appear in shows including Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Dream Girl. However, it was his role as Kartik opposite Shivangi Joshi's Naira that made him a household name. His portrayal of Kartik earned him widespread popularity, along with several awards and nominations.
After leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2021, Mohsin was last seen in the web series Jab Mila Tu alongside Eisha Singh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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