CIDCO on demolition spree, reclaims 56 acres this year

NAVI MUMBAI: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is at the halfway mark this year in its massive demolition drive to raze unauthorised constructions and encroachments on its land. That's around 2,200 illegal structures demolished on 56 acres of land worth over ₹2,500 crore in Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Ulwe and Dronagiri. The nodal agency had earmarked 300 sites for this year, around half of which have been cleared so far.

CIDCO has issued notices under the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) Act to the owners of encroachments and unauthorised constructions on CIDCO land, with a view to razing them. It has also been publishing the list of those who have been issued such notices to warn citizens.

The Controller of Unauthorised Constructions (CUC) had last year cleared 2,102 illegal structures and encroachments in 547 demolition drives, reclaiming land measuring 51 acres, worth ₹2,200 crore.

Earlier this month, CIDCO demolished a building in Kharghar in which 90 flats had been illegally constructed with several being sold to unsuspecting buyers. The market value of the land is worth around ₹300 crore.

“CIDCO has always taken strong action against such encroachments and unauthorised constructions. Those who have usurped land from CIDCO are on our radar and our priority targets right now,” said Suresh Mengde, chief vigilance officer. “Much of this land is not meant for commercial use and is reserved for development of social infrastructure, to provide facilities and amenities to citizens.”

Mengde added that potential buyers should verify construction-related documents of the properties they plan to purchase in Navi Mumbai or NAINA area before committing to a deal. “This will help them secure their investments and not be deceived into buying unauthorised property,” he said.

A CIDCO official added, “With the airport coming up in Navi Mumbai, CIDCO has planned several international standard theme-based projects in NAINA, including Educity, Medicity, a logistics park etc. We will require land and funds for this.”

He added, “The intensified drive will help CIDCO recover its land for commercial and social projects. It will also help generate funds through the sale of these plots freed of encroachments and illegal constructions. They will soon be auctioned to ensure CIDCO has the financial strength to undertake the projects.”