CIDCO seeks expert guidance to manage solid waste

To address the collection and segregation of tonnes of urban solid waste generated on daily basis in the city, the CIty and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has expressed its readiness to include an additional 8.5 Hectare of land adjacent to the existing facility at Chal, Taloja. HT Image

The administration’s willingness to expand the boundaries of the landfill site was described while seeking for expert guidance for revamping the existing facility by incorporating modernised ways of waste disposal.

“The capacity of the sanitary landfill cells at the facility is almost exhausted and no more space is available for dumping the inert material, CIDCO is in the process of exploring newer avenues. Presently the solid waste management work by CIDCO is undertaken on a 14 hectare land however if the need arises the administration is willing to consider including the additional 8.5 hectare land as well. To determine the need and means, tender bids are invited from experts working in the field of solid Waste management,” said an official.

Of the total 7 landfill cells available for disposal of inert material, officials informed that 5 cells are scientifically closed as these have reached its limit. Presently cell no 6 spread over an area measuring 5610 sq meter is in use.

“ On a daily basis the landfill is receiving a total of 730 tonnes of urban waste; this includes almost 500 – 520 tonnes per day from areas that come under the Panvel Municipal corporation (PMC). It has therefore become absolutely necessary to identify a more scientific way of disposing garbage with emphasis on maximum utilisation of available space,” adds the official.

The roping in of expertise is stated to help CIDCO in identifying modern ways of managing urban solid waste in the facility. The nature of advisory being sought includes relooking into the total master plan of the existing solid waste management facility. The process of upgrading the garbage disposal system is to be undertaken in two phases.

“ the need of the hour is advance technology that will further lessen the quality of inert material presently getting disposed at the landfill cells and thereby increase the life of the cells.Technology focussed on retrieving more materials, taking up waste to energy projects for generation of electricity etc is being considered to be incorporated in phases,” said the official.