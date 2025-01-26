Navi Mumbai: With 1064 suggestions and objections filed by farmers and organisations against the Navi Mumbai Airport Impact Notified Area (NAINA) project, City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) will hold a hearing on Monday. Project Affected Persons (PAPs) are expected to be present in large numbers. The last date of hearing is on March 24, 2025. CIDCO to hold public hearing on NAINA on Monday, over 1K suggestions and objections filed

NAINA PAPs organisations and Peasants and Workers Party have been constantly opposing the Town Planning Scheme (TPS). They have been holding village meetings and organising protests in rejection of the land pooling scheme offered under the state’s NAINA project sans any acquisition. The farmers are demanding land acquisition with compensation and development under Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR). The notification for hearing issued by CIDCO includes Wakdi, Umroli, Chinchwali and Vaje (Burduk), Ritghar, Ovale, Morbe, Kondle and Mahalungi villages in TPS 12.

“At the hearing, landowners and stakeholders will raise objections and concerns on land acquisition, compensation, plot allocation, zoning regulations, infrastructure development plans, among other issues,” said advocate Suresh, president of Navi Mumbai Panchavann Gaon, NAINA Wa Itar Prakalpgrast Samiti.

Those opposing have demanded compensation on par with those affected by the Navi Mumbai International Airport, who received 22.5% developed land, as well as monetary and other compensations. They say that 40% of the land being offered is inadequate with at least 50% being the demand.

CIDCO vice chairman and managing director, Vijay Singhal, said, “The land being offered is more valuable and sustainable than monetary compensation. With the infrastructure being developed by CIDCO and the growth centres planned, the value of land will rise in an unprecedented manner, benefitting the PAPs.”

The anger rose when CIDCO initiated ₹6,600 crore worth road network and allied infrastructure projects in the region construction of roads, bridges, vehicular underpasses, pedestrian underpasses, streetlights, footpaths, drains etc.