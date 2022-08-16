City crosses 2000mm rainfall mark for the season
Mumbai Due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal, the city received heavy rain in isolated locations on Tuesday, and is predicted to receive light to moderate showers on Wednesday as well.
The low-pressure area, which formed on August 13, has since moved inland and reached Rajasthan on August 16. As a result, an offshore monsoon running from south Gujarat to north Maharashtra has been strengthened, causing fast-moving, moisture-bearing westerly winds to deposit rain over Mumbai and surrounding districts, including Raigad, Thane and Palghar.
The city’s base weather station in Santacruz recorded 46.4mm of rain in the eight hours ending 5:30pm on Tuesday. However, other parts of the city saw more intense showers, with north and central suburbs being the worst hit. Kandivali witnessed 88mm of rain in the same time period, while Borivali saw 70mm of rain. South Mumbai saw less heavy weather activity, with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) observatory in Colaba recording just 23.4mm of rain on Tuesday.
In fact, the IMD’s Santacruz weather station on Tuesday crossed the 2000mm mark for the season, i.e. from June 1. Since then, Mumbai has received a total of 2001.5mm of rain, as against the seasonal normal of 2205mm.
As the LPA moves deeper into Rajasthan and then toward the Pakistan border, the intensity of rains in Mumbai will also decrease over the next 36 hours. Official forecasts suggest that a fresh LPA will form in the Bay of Bengal around August 19, which will keep the city’s wet spell going. However, no severe weather warnings have been issued by the IMD for Mumbai until August 20.
-
Heavy downpour slows down traffic in city
Mumbai Heavy rains, coupled with waterlogged roads have posed severe inconvenience to motorists and commuters, who had a hard time wading through the flooded roads, leading to a slow vehicular traffic day on Tuesday. The police had to even close down the Andheri subway for vehicles and pedestrians in the morning. They could open it only in the afternoon after the water receded and the intensity of the rain reduced.
-
HC rejects pre-arrest bail plea of woman who posted explicit pics of ex-boyfriend on Instagram
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) recently rejected the pre-arrest bail application of a woman who has been booked for allegedly posting explicit photographs of her ex-boyfriend on Instagram and tagging his daughter's school page. The woman was in a consensual relationship with a married man since 2010. However, things turned sour and the man decided to break it off in 2020. She even emailed his nude and compromising pictures to his wife.
-
Now, a policy for more incentives in UP’s defence output sector
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the Uttar Pradesh Defence and Aerospace Unit and Employment Promotion Policy-2022, making the existing one more flexible and lucrative, providing higher incentives to investors setting up their units in the defence and aerospace manufacturing sector in the state. The UP Defence and Aerospace Manufacturing and Employment Promotion Policy-2018 (amended now) did not provide for incentives of more than ₹5 crore for higher investments.
-
K'taka violence: Siddaramaiah asks why put up poster of Savarkar in Muslim area
Congress veteran and leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asked why was a poster of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was put up and 18th Century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan's portrait removed in a minority-dominated area in Shivammogga that led to communal clashes in the area. Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah hit out at chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for discriminating over disbursing of compensation to victims of communal violence.
-
Jai Ram announces first instalment of arrears to HP employees
With eyes on upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced the first instalment of arrears of pay revision to the employees and pensioners of the state government due since January 1, 2016. He made the announcement during a state-level Independence Day function on August 15 at Sarahan. Jai Ram said that the state government would provide a benefit of Rs 1,000 crore on this account.
