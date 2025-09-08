City set for major rail upgrades, bids invited for 238 new air-conditioned trains

MUMBAI: In a significant boost to the city’s suburban transport infrastructure, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has launched the procurement process for 238 fully air-conditioned trains, just four days after Maharashtra’s cabinet approved the ambitious plan. The move aims to address overcrowding, improve commuter comfort, and modernise the ageing suburban rail system that serves millions daily. Navi Mumbai, India - December 31, 2021: Central Railway cancels AC local train services on the Trans-Harbour line due to poor response from commuters, at Seawoods, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, December 31, 2021. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The new trains will come in 12, 15, and 18-car configurations, offering greater capacity and modern amenities to transform the daily commuting experience. Together, the project will introduce a total of 2,856 Vande Metro (suburban) coaches, marking a major step towards future-ready public transportation. MRVC expects the first prototype rake to arrive in Mumbai approximately two years after the contract is awarded.

“This initiative is a massive leap forward for Mumbai’s suburban rail system,” said Vilas Sopan Wadekar, chairman and managing director of MRVC. “By deploying longer, faster, and safer air-conditioned rakes with advanced features such as automatic doors, enhanced technical systems, and world-class maintenance, we aim to ease overcrowding and enhance punctuality while providing a safer travel experience for millions of commuters.”

The entire procurement is part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) Phase III and IIIA, which also includes a comprehensive 35-year maintenance contract for the new rakes. To support the expanded fleet, MRVC will develop two dedicated maintenance depots — one each at Bhivpuri on Central Railway (CR) and Vangaon on Western Railway (WR).

Addressing capacity challenges

Currently, most of Mumbai’s suburban trains, both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned, operate in 12-car formations. Central Railway runs just 22 trains with 15 cars, primarily on the CSMT – Kalyan fast corridor, while Western Railway operates over 210 15-car services across slow and fast corridors, especially on the busy Andheri – Virar route.

Each coach has a capacity of 292 passengers, meaning: A 12-car train can carry 3,504 passengers, a 15-car train carries 4,380 passengers, an 18-car formation will boost capacity to 5,256 passengers. With Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR) population continuing to grow rapidly, the addition of longer, high-capacity air-conditioned trains is expected to greatly alleviate congestion.

Unlike existing air-conditioned trains, which are fixed at 12 cars with no scope for expansion, the new fleet will require upgrades to existing infrastructure, including platform extensions, updated signalling systems, and reinforced tracks.

Commuter-friendly upgrades:

The upcoming trains will feature several commuter-friendly innovations, including:

-Fully vestibuled rakes for seamless movement between coaches

-Faster acceleration and deceleration to improve punctuality

-Optimised door operation time

-Cushioned seating and mobile charging points

-Onboard infotainment systems

-Luggage compartments at both ends, catering to local travel patterns

-Separate air-conditioning ducts for passenger comfort

-Design speed potential up to 130 km/h