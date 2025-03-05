City’s peak electricity demand expected to cross 4,500 MW this summer

MUMBAI: Rising temperatures are putting a strain on Mumbai’s power demand. This time around, power companies said peak demand is expected to cross 4,500 Megawatt (MW), which is 900 MW more than usual demand in summers. As temperatures soar, the distribution companies supplying electricity to 49 lakh Mumbaikars are rushing to make additional provision for the summer. FILE PHOTO: A suburban passenger train goes past high-voltage electricity towers in Mumbai June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta (REUTERS)

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) is scouting for 50 MW from renewable energy while Tata Power is looking to tie up for 200 MW of power.

Since the beginning of this month, the power demand has been hovering around 3,500-3,600 MW and the power companies expect it to increase in the days to come. Their demand predictions are based on AI tools and consumption patterns that show that this summer, the peak power demand would surpass 4,500 MW.

“In our own distribution network, the peak demand is expected to reach 1,100 MW, compared to 1,063 MW last year. We are ensuring sufficient power availability for the consumers by having portfolios of thermal, hydro, gas, solar, and wind to secure 1,630 MW of supply. We are in the process of tying up for an additional 200 MW,” said the spokesperson of Tata Power.

BEST, supplying power to 10.5 lakh consumers in the island city, too, said there would be an increase in demand. Sources in BEST undertaking said that they expect peak demand to touch 1,010 MW, which was around 950 MW last summer. At present, the daily demand is around 730 MW, which shoots up between 12pm to 4pm. “We will procure additional power from the open market as and when needed,” said a BEST spokesperson.

Likewise, Adani Electricity, that caters to 30 lakh consumers, is anticipating a spike in demand. “This summer, our own power demand is expected to peak at 2,200 MW, compared to 2,089 MW last year. Through strategic long-term and short-term contracts, we are ensuring that consumers get uninterrupted power, even during peak summer months, with a growing share of clean energy sources,” said the spokesperson of Adani Electricity.

Adani Electricity has entered long term contracts for 1,300 MW, that also include renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hybrid; 500 MW from medium-term contracts, and 700 MW of additional solar and wind power secured through short-term contracts. In addition, they have secured around 300 MW through banking arrangement.