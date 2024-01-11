Civic body constructs 406 public toilets in Navi Mumbai

NAVI MUMBAI: Ensuring that Navi Mumbai remains an open defecation-free city, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has constructed 406 public toilets and has marked them on Google Maps for easy access by residents. Navi Mumbai, India - Jan. 10, 2024:NMMC constructs 406 public toilets in city, marks them on Google Maps; beautifies at Sector 2, Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Recognised as an ODF city by the center, NMMC has regularly been among the cleanest cities in the country in the Swachh Bharat Mission. The civic body has been taking up several initiatives to ensure its status as the premier city in India in terms of cleanliness. With the Swachh Bharat Mission results to be announced today, the civic body is hoping to score big again.

NMMC has made available 6,857 seats in the public toilets constructed by it over the years, and the number is constantly growing. These public toilets include the aspirational toilets constructed in Kopar Khairane recently, using recycled waste, the first such initiative in the State. It has also beautified the other toilets.

NMMC has been stressing the construction of private toilets in the slum areas. In cases where it is not possible, public toilets are constructed there. Various types of public toilets have also been provided on the highways including, Thane Belapur highway and Sion- Panvel highway, where several passengers take buses to their hometown.

“Public toilets have been provided in all locations of the city as per requirement. We have made sure that the Swachh Bharat Mission norms are followed,” Babasaheb Rajale, deputy municipal commissioner (solid waste management), said. “Finding the public toilets has been made very easy through Google Maps. Visitors to the city and even residents out for some work have a great option, and there is no need to urinate or attend nature’s call in the open.”

At JuiNagar, where there are a large number of passengers, old NMMT buses have been converted into attractive toilets complete with beautification. Public toilets have also been constructed at several other places that witness large gatherings including the NMMC headquarters, jogging tracks, Parsik Hill, etc.

A public toilet for transgender persons has been constructed in the Kopri area of Vashi, where there is a large population of the community. C-toilets have been constructed for women at several places and e-toilets on the highways.

“We are ensuring cleanliness in the toilets constructed through maintenance contracts. Strict vigil is kept ensuring the contractor follows the norms. We take regular feedback from residents and take action accordingly,” Rajale said.