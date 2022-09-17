Class 12 student drowns in well in Bhiwandi

A 17-year-old college-going student drowned in a well on Friday afternoon during the heavy rain.

He and his three friends went for a swim in a well at the Ajanta compound, Bhiwandi. A family member approached the local police station and lodged a missing complaint. The dead body was fished out of the well on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Shivkailash Gupta of the Kap area in Ghungat Nagar at Bhiwandi.

According to police, Gupta and his friends went swimming in a well. As he did not know swimming, he drowned.

The police said Gupta was a Class 12 student of BNN College in Bhiwandi. He left home in the morning for the college. After finishing his lectures at around 3pm, he and his friends went for a swim in the well.

Police said that after registering a complaint, they started searching for him but could not find him. We kept his number on track and got to know about his location at Ajanta compound. We asked his friends and they told us about the incident. Following this, we alerted to fire brigade and rushed to the spot.

Juber Ansari, a local from Ajanta compound area, said, “I strictly prohibited them into entering this well as a similar tragedy occurred one-and-a-half years ago. We requested the local authority to lock this well with a safety net to avoid such incidents.”

Tulsiram Gupta, grandfather of the deceased, said, “We have waited for my grandson till Friday evening. When he did not return, we approached the police.”

Anil Pawar, sub-inspector of police, Bhoiwada, said, “We rushed to the spot and informed the fire brigade. They were trying to pull out the body from the well but couldn’t succeed. With help of the local divers, we pulled him out of the well in the evening and took him to IGM hospital for a post-mortem before handing the body to the family members.”