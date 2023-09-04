Man arrested for murder of 24-yr-old trainee airhostess in Mumbai’s Powai: Police

A cleaning staff of a housing society in Mumbai’s Marol area was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering a trainee airhostess living in the building, Powai police said.

Police received information about the body of the 24-year-old woman found inside a bathroom of her third floor flat in NG Complex in Marol late on Sunday night.

Eight teams were formed to nab the accused, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Datta Nalawade said.

Vikram Atwal, 40, a cleaning staff of the building was arrested on Monday morning, the official said.

“On the basis of technical investigation and interviewing several people in the building, we narrowed down the list of suspects until we reached the accused. The accused was arrested within 14 hours after the FIR (first information report) was registered. He was nabbed from his residence in Tunga village on Sunday morning,” said Nalawade.

The body of the woman was sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem.

