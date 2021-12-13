Time for political parties to make climate change election agenda, says Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said the state government would discuss the issue of climate change with legislators during the upcoming assembly session.

“Climate change is a crucial issue not just for Mumbai or Maharashtra, but for the entire world,” Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the son of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, was heard speaking at a gathering.

Harping on the gravity of the situation, Aaditya Thackeray urged the political parties to make climate change their "election agenda".

“If climate change happens, it will impact the people of our country more than any other country's because we have a dense population. Need of the time is that political parties make climate change their election agenda,” the young minister said.

Stressing the need for children to understand the significance of climate change and environmental degradation, Aaditya Thackeray said, “We are handing over the green syllabus to the School education department and hope this to be a very important step towards green earth.”

This was not the first time that the state environment minister raised the issue of climate change and stressed the need for acting on it.

Earlier this month, while interacting with students at an event organised as part of Colaba Conversation 2021, Aaditya Thackeray said the threat of climate change is a real one and that development and environment can go hand in hand provided that the development is sustainable.

In an exclusive interview to Hindustan Times last year, Aaditya Thackeray spoke about the roadmap and strategies to make Mumbai the most active city among the C40 group — a global network of cities committed to tackling climate change — in South and West Asia region. The minister addressed key aspects for the most vulnerable districts in the state in the fight against extreme weather events, droughts, extreme flooding and annual sea-level rise.