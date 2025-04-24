CM orders formation of squad to monitor charitable hospitals

Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday ordered the formation of a state-level special inspection squad for monitoring the activities of charitable hospitals in the state. The squad will comprise officials from the public health department, the charity commissioner’s office and the chief minister’s medical help desk, and it will initiate stringent action against hospitals which violate rules or refuse free treatment to poor patients, said Fadnavis. (HT)

“Charitable hospitals should provide treatment to poor and needy patients free of cost. They must register information about available beds and Indigent Patient Fund (IPF) in the online system,” said the chief minister.

The development comes close on the heels of the Dinanath Mangeshkar charitable hospital in Pune allegedly refusing treatment to Tanisha Bhise, a pregnant woman who was unable to pay a hefty deposit, leading to her death.

During Wednesday’s meeting, officials told the chief minister that the charitable hospital cell established in 2023 had so far received 10,738 online applications and facilitated the treatment of 7,371 patients at a cost of ₹24.53 crore. Fadnavis was also briefed about the main complaints against charity hospitals – such as refusal of treatment without payment of deposit and lack of transparency about reserved beds for poor patients.

The chief minister took serious cognisance of these complaints and ordered the formation of a state-level inspection squad. He also asked for monitoring squads to be formed at the district level, to monitor charitable hospitals in their area.

Fadnavis also directed officials to prepare a list of hospitals which had received land at subsidised rates and other concessions. He said that in emergency situations, charitable hospitals must provide treatment to patients without payment of deposit and directed the charity hospital relief cell to develop an online system for effective implementation of the scheme.

CSR funds for CM med assistance cell

The chief minister on Wednesday said services of the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell must be made available on mobile through an agreement with Meta. He also directed officials to form an organisation that can raise funds for the medical assistance cell from corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

“This organisation will work as a mediator between the CM medical assistance cell and CSR initiatives. It will ensure that funds will be used for needy people,” said Fadnavis.

The chief minister said Rugna Mitra (patient friends) must be appointed at the tehsil level across state.