CM Thackeray thanks PM Modi after Centre approves supply of 4.35 lakh vials of Remdesivir to Maharashtra

Chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre gave its nod to the supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to the state. "The Central government today has approved the supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to Maharashtra till April 30th. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked the Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for accepting his request," the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a tweet. Earlier 2,69,000 vials were being sent to the state, a statement by the CMO said.

CM Thackeray had intimated PM Modi about the problems caused by the shortage of Remdesivir and requested him to approve a consignment of the antiviral medication to the state, according to the CMO.

Last week, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) minister Rajendra Shingne also said that the state was facing a shortage of Remdesivir due to the increase in the number of new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. “We need at least 60,000 doses of Remdesivir daily and are currently facing a shortage of 18,000 to 20,000 doses daily. Our problem is the number of patients is increasing daily,” said Shingne.

A day after this, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the state has sufficient supply of the drug Remdesivir to fulfil the demand for the day. “We have sufficient (supplies of Remdesivir) as per today’s demand but the only challenge is of distribution. I appeal to doctors to use medical oxygen and Remdesivir properly,” Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra reported 67,160 cases of Covid-19 disease and 676 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Saturday. With this, the total active cases in the state reached 6,94,480. As many as 63,928 people have died due to the virus in the state so far. Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst-hit state by the pandemic, now has 42,28,836 infections in total and 34,68,610 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

(with ANI inputs)