CNG supply restored after 48 hours, mad rush at pumps

MUMBAI: It took over 48 hours to fix the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL)’s damaged pipeline that supplies gas to Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), causing a significant disruption of transport and tremendous problems for commuters. A large number of taxis, auto rickshaws and app-based cabs which run on CNG stayed off the roads on Monday and much of Tuesday even as the queues outside CNG stations lengthened by the hour. On Tuesday evening, supply to the MGL City Gate Station in Wadala was restored at around 4 pm as stated by a note issued by MGL, which added that gas supply to CNG stations in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai had also been restored (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

On Tuesday evening, supply to the MGL City Gate Station in Wadala was restored at around 4 pm as stated by a note issued by MGL, which added that gas supply to CNG stations in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai had also been restored. However, the Association of Petrol Pump and CNG Stations said that by the time they started getting uninterrupted gas supply, it was late evening and they expected it to normalise only by Tuesday night.

Members of the All India Petrol Dealers Association, under whom CNG pump stations also fall, said that the CNG supply was not sufficient. “The stations that get supply through the pipeline were the ones that suffered the most,” said a pump owner. “Those that get gas in cylinders called ‘daughter boosters’ managed to fill their stations by transferring the gas into their storage tanks.”

Autos and taxis queued up for over a kilometre or two at city pumps. Many drivers said they had exhausted their remaining CNG over the last two days. “There are three separate queues here. I have been here since early morning and hopefully will get my auto filled,” said Pankaj Mishra from Borivali. Rakesh Pawar, a cab driver, said he had been in line since 6 am. “Everyone thought the supply would start by Tuesday morning but the pump was dry,” he said. “The queue is barely moving. We can’t leave even to attend Nature’s call or eat.”

Long queues piled up at bus stops in Kurla, Chembur, Santacruz, Borivali, Ghatkopar, Andheri and Sion, with commuters struggling to board jam-packed buses. The few auto and taxi drivers on the road switched off their meters and began charging fixed fares of ₹100 to ₹150 even for short distances.

CNG pump owners claimed that the cumulative losses of Mumbai’s 389 CNG stations were over ₹35 crore. “On an average, each CNG station supplies 6,000 kg of gas in a day,” said Chetan Modi, president, Petrol Dealers Association, explaining the maths.

The unions are now seeking compensation from the government. “Drivers have lost two days of income,” said Shashank Sharad Rao, president of the Mumbai Auto Rickshaw and Taximen’s Union. “MGL must compensate them for this loss. I have written to the government and the state transport minister demanding this.”