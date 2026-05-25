Coastal nod for redevelopment of sanitation staff quarters in Fort

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has given Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the construction of new staff quarters for sanitation workers in Fort by demolishing the existing quarters, subject to statutory approvals and compliance conditions, officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. According to the BMC’s proposal, the redeveloped ground-plus-nine storey will encompass a construction area of 2,571.13 square metres (sqm), including floor space index (FSI) area of 1,867.50 sqm and non-FSI component of 703.63 sqm

The project site falls in the CRZ-II area, on the landward side of an existing road, and it does not involve any change in land use, the MCZMA said on May 11 while approving the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s proposal to redevelop municipal staff quarter building number three at Cochin Street and Kalikat Street in Fort.

“Under the project, 54 residential units measuring 238 square feet each will be constructed for sanitation workers, who play a critical role in maintaining Mumbai’s cleanliness and public health systems,” said BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar, who had earlier written to the MCZMA chairperson Jayshree Bhoj seeking expedited clearance for the project.

According to the BMC’s redevelopment proposal for the 489.14 square metre plot in A ward, the redeveloped ground-plus-nine storey will encompass a construction area of 2,571.13 square metres (sqm), including floor space index (FSI) area of 1,867.50 sqm and non-FSI component of 703.63 sqm.

BMC officials said the project consultants informed the MCZMA that the site fell within the CRZ-II zone and that the project was permissible under the provisions of the CRZ notification, 2019. During deliberations, the MCZMA examined the CRZ map and report prepared by the Regional Centre of the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai, based on the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) 2019.

The authority noted that the project site fell within the CRZ-II area, where redevelopment was permissible provided construction complied with town planning norms and FSI limits applicable on January 18, 2019, when the CRZ notification came into effect.

Recommending the proposal from the CRZ standpoint, the MCZMA directed the concerned planning authority to strictly verify compliance before issuing a commencement certificate. It imposed a host of conditions while granting clearance to the project, including compliance with the 2019 CRZ notification, guidelines issued by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, local planning regulations and permissible FSI norms.

The authority directed that construction debris should not be dumped in CRZ areas and must be scientifically processed at designated facilities in accordance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Proper collection and segregation of solid waste, safe disposal of wastewater, and compliance with all other applicable regulations have also been made mandatory.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in October 2024 by the legislative assembly Speaker and Colaba MLA Rahul Narwekar. On February 2 this year, the Mumbai Port Authority granted in-principle approval to the BMC for the project, Narwekar said.