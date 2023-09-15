Coastal Road Project (South): BMC starts giving compensation, pays 15.4 crore to 170 fishermen

Mumbai: In a relief to fisherfolks affected due to the construction of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (south), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently disbursed ₹15.4 crore as compensation for 170 fishermen from the Worli-Koliwada and Lotus jetty area. HT was the first to report on the finalisation of the compensation policy. It showed that the income and daily catch of marginal fisherfolks had reduced by half since work on the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (south) started in October 2018. (HT PHOTO)

Nitesh Patil, president of the Worli Koliwada Nakhava Matsya Vyavsay Sahakari Society (WKNMSS), said, “The BMC has finally started disbursing compensation. Fisherfolks are paid compensation with an 8% interest. We are happy that the disbursement process has begun.”

The first phase of the disbursal of the compensation kicked off on Wednesday, he said, adding, “In the coming days, the staff members at the boat will also receive their compensation, and it will continue till the construction work is completed.”

An official from BMC said that due to drilling, piling, noise, vibrations, etc., it was learnt that fisherfolks suffered huge losses as fish stopped breeding in that area. “Hence, the compensation strategy was decided, and the compensation from October 2018 to October 2022 is paid till now. Further compensation will also be paid till the work of the coastal road is completed,” the official added.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was appointed to study the affected fishermen of Worli and Haji Ali due to the coastal road project and decide on a compensation strategy for them.

In February this year, TISS submitted its report to BMC with a list of 1,343 affected fishermen from Worli and Lotus jetty. The list was then sent to the fisheries department to verify the fisherfolks.

The BMC received 521 proposals from the fisheries department, of which 185 were shortlisted in the first phase and 336 in the second phase. According to the TISS report, the boat owners were compensated with ₹1.5 lakh to ₹4.5 lakh per year.

