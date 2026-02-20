Colaba footballers protest against astro-turf plan on RG plot, suspect privatisation

MUMBAI: The proposed beautification and upgradation of a recreation ground (RG) in Colaba has triggered concern among sports enthusiasts and regular football players, who fear that plans to install astroturf there could shrink the existing playing field and eventually restrict public access. Mumbai, India. Feb 19, 2026 - View of Shabina Chandrasekhar Memorial garden and Playground at Colaba. Mumbai, India. Feb 19, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The RG, popularly known as Colaba Back Garden (formally called the Sabina Chandrashekhar Memorial Municipal Garden and Playground), is considered the only full-sized natural football field available to local youth in the area. Over the years, it has produced players who have gone on to represent the country at the national and international level.

Members of the Colaba Back Garden Bachao Samiti, a group of budding sportsmen and local stakeholders, have raised objections to the proposed changes. According to the Samiti, the artificial turf installation involves excavation and a permanent sub-base formation, which goes beyond routine maintenance or beautification, and may amount to structural alteration.

Ajit Bhoir, a football coach who trains 140 students at the ground, said the space had been central to generations of players. “I played football at the international level after practising in this Colaba back garden,” he said. “My father and brother too trained here in sports and represented the country at the national and international level. Now three to four nearby elite schools intend pumping in funds through CSR and privatising this ground. They want it to serve their students.”

Bhoir clarified that the community was not opposed to development but was concerned about the reduction in the size of the ground after the installation of astroturf. “In my experience of playing at the international level, the astroturf will lead to more chances of injuries,” he said. “We are all from poor backgrounds. Who will bear our cost of the injuries? Who will maintain this turf ground?”

Bhoir added that the BMC would not have the funds for this and would allow a private body to maintain it, giving the elite schools a monopoly over the ground. “They will also reduce the timings for players. These are our valid concerns,” he said. Bhoir added that MLA Rahul Narwekar had assured players that the ground would not be taken over by the elite schools.

Devendra Tandel, member of the Samiti, said the group was not against upgradation but objected to irreversible changes without consultation. “The Samiti has clarified that it strongly objects to irreversible alterations undertaken without stakeholder consultation,” he said. “It has demanded status quo on surface changes, written clarification on the scope of approval, and a joint meeting of authorities and local representatives.”

Documents from the BMC’s garden department indicate that the RG plot has been allotted to the Garden Sports and Recreation Society for 11 months and will be maintained through CSR funds by Capri Foundation. The BMC document also mentions a recommendation letter by local MLA Rahul Narwekar dated March 21,2025.

Sumit Mane of Skyline Constructions, the contractor carrying out the upgradation works, said the development work was currently underway and included construction of toilets, a basketball play area and improvements to the football ground. “We are installing an astroturf and it will increase the size of the football ground,” he told HT when contacted.